MSP: Man Killed After Firing Shots At Police In Taylor

(CBS DETROIT) — Police mentioned a person was shot and killed on Friday after capturing at police in Taylor.

According to Michigan State Police, officers responded to the Ponds Apartment complicated Friday morning to photographs fired grievance. Police surrounded the residence and began negotiating with the person.

Police mentioned the suspect got here out of the residence quite a few occasions with a weapon. At about 10:10 a.m., the person exited the residence and fired at police.

Authorities say police returned fireplace, placing the person, who was transported to an area hospital the place he later died.

An investigation is ongoing and a report will probably be submitted to prosecutors.

