MSP Sends Findings In Patrick Lyoya Shooting Investigation To Kent County Prosecutor

(CBS DETROIT) – Detectives with the Michigan State Police submitted their findings within the deadly taking pictures of Patrick Lyoya by Grand Rapids Police.

Monday officer Christopher Schurr’s title was launched following protests and request for transparency.

Detroit Heals Detroit is one group that held a rally in Detroit demanding for justice.

The group’s government director Sirrita Darby says Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is mishandling the investigation and must be faraway from the case.

“It’s simply regularly prolonging the method. i nonetheless see that the Prosecutor Becker continues to be on the case, he’s mishandled the case because it’s been acquired to him so we’re nonetheless combating for him to get taken off the case, but when there’s going to be somebody on the case we need to be certain it’s somebody who’s moral and actually has Patrick’s greatest curiosity at coronary heart and we are able to simply see by the conduct that Becker is just not it.

Prosecutor Becker launched a press release saying MSP submitted an incomplete report, however his workplace will evaluation the supplies gathered.

“We’re to see the complete report. we hope that there usually are not continued delays and we hope that the report actually showcases the brutality that occurred on that day.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing as prosecutors look forward to a forensic report earlier than a closing choice on doable fees are made towards officer Schurr.

