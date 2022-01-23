MSU Police: Tip From Private Investigator Led To Discovery Of Body Believed To Be Brendan Santo

(CBS Detroit) — In an replace on Saturday, Michigan State University police stated a personal investigator working with Brendan Santo’s household notified them of what’s believed to be Santo’s physique positioned in the Red Cedar River after reviewing underwater video.

The 18-year-old Grand Valley State University scholar had been missing since Oct. 29, 2021, and was at MSU visiting mates. A physique was discovered at about 12:30 p.m., on Jan. 21, roughly 1.5 miles from the place Santo was final seen.

Police stated identification is pending.

They stated the world was of great curiosity to authorities and Santo’s household. A search was scheduled for the week of Jan. 24 that might contain clearing logs and particles to make it safer for divers and get a ship within the water. Police stated the household was additionally conscious of the scheduled search.

However, at about midnight on Jan. 21, authorities have been notified by personal investigator Ryan Robison that whereas reviewing the video, he noticed one thing submerged in that space and suspected it was Santo’s physique.

“Ryan proceeded to the Santo residence to share the findings with the Santo family. Following this, Ryan contacted the 911 centers in both Ingham and Oakland counties sharing the photo and location. This information quickly resulted in the gathering of multiple dive resources to explore the specific spot where Brendan was suspected as part of our continued search operation,” MSU police stated within the replace.

Police say that further info was not initially launched as a result of they weren’t certain if Robison or the Santo household wished it public.

“Our original news release said that we have worked collaboratively with the Santo family and their supporters, and that partnership was essential in our effort to find Brendan,” they stated. “Not only is that statement true, we cannot thank Ryan enough for his relentless efforts. Ryan shared with responders that morning that he was in awe of the totality of the response on January 21 from divers and rescue teams from multiple departments.

“We are grateful for the tireless dedication of the Santo family and all of their supporters throughout this investigation. We wanted to state this publicly now that we have received permission from the family.”

