Mt Barker library refurbished, reorganised and renewed

A refreshed Mt Barker Community Library reopened its doorways on the finish of final week after being closed for a fortnight.

The refurbishment, which had been allotted virtually $33,000 by the Shire of Plantagenet, concerned new carpets being laid, partitions painted and shelving rearranged.

Library and knowledge companies co-ordinator Nicole Selesnew mentioned the library had been trying “loved to death” earlier than the works.

“Given it’s such an active space there were scuffs on the walls, the carpet was worn and there was just general wear and tear,” she mentioned.

“We also took the opportunity to repurpose our existing shelving to add wheels so we’ve got more flexibility and we’ve changed things around to create more display areas because people shop for books with their eyes.”

Ms Selesnew mentioned it took library workers two days to pack away about 12,000 library gadgets into packing containers, then tradespeople moved in for per week previous to issues being unpacked once more.

“What we did as we unpacked was we reclassified all of our adult fiction and large print,” she mentioned.

“Now rather than just the whole lot being alphabetical, we’ve grouped all the murder mystery and crime into one area and all the romance into one area, and so on.

“That took us a heck of a long time, we literally had to read the back of all the books.

“We discovered we’ve got a lot of books on cats and quite a few Amish romances — we kept looking at them going ‘really?’”

Shire chief government Cameron Woods mentioned library companies scored a 98 per cent constructive score within the newest group scorecard, from greater than 500 respondents.

“On this basis, the decision for council to reinvest into this service was an obvious one,” he mentioned.