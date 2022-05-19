MTA demands stiffer penalties for those who attack bus operators, other employees

NEW YORK — With assaults and harassment on the rise, MTA bus operators are sounding the alarm.

CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas has extra on their renewed calls to deal with the issue.

Video reveals a BX18 bus operator being punched and kicked by two people on May 5 after police say the pair boarded the bus and threw an unknown liquid within the driver’s face.

Union leaders say bus operators have gotten the goal of extra assaults.

“We’re so unprotected. We have a barrier which they reach over and try to open,” stated Monique Rondon, MTA chief store steward.

There have been 542 incidents of harassment on MTA buses this 12 months, together with threats and spitting, and 15 assaults.

In February, a passenger charged at Sacha Alvarez with a department.

“It was over a foot long, and I see him hopping over the fare box and he just started pounding me,” Alvarez stated. “I was able to cover my head and my face, because I saw him, but he just attacked my arm.”

On Wednesday, the transit employees union renewed calls to vary the legal guidelines. They need to elevate spitting on transit employees from a violation to a misdemeanor, shopping for new buses with floor-to-ceiling boundaries that higher defend drivers, and elevated police patrols bodily driving each cease on focused traces.

“I think there have been 15,000 police patrols on buses this year. That is a huge increase from the past,” MTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber stated.

Despite the efforts, bus operators say in the case of security, subways are the main target, leaving them weak.

Diane Delgado is therapeutic after her nostril was fractured throughout an assault on her break. Wilfredo Tineo stated he has been focused a number of occasions.

“I just want to let people know this is traumatizing. This is degrading. This is disgusting,” Tineo stated.

And Alvarez has but to return to work.

“I actually have like nightmares of just a bus coming into my house or a man trying to attack me,” Alvarez stated.

While ready for coverage adjustments and extra assets, bus operators say in addition they want the general public to do its half.

Police want the general public’s assist monitoring down the suspect within the May 5 assault. The MTA stated it desires legal guidelines to hold stiffer penalties for assaults in opposition to all transit employees, from cleaners to bus drivers.