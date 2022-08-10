MTA report details plan for congestion pricing and how much drivers will have to pay

NEW YORK — The MTA launched a brand new report on congestion pricing and what it is going to imply for drivers.

The report maps out the place drivers might be tolled and the way a lot they should pay, in addition to the places of tolling tools, and the way it will influence taxis, rideshares and supply companies.

According to the 35-page report, drivers can anticipate to pay anyplace between $9 to $23 per crossing. It will value much more if you do not have E-ZPass.

Congestion pricing is about to begin in Manhattan’s Central Business District, or CBD, by the end of 2023 or early 2024. The district consists of the realm south of sixtieth Street.

The new report says tolling machines might be situated throughout sixtieth Street, simply inside Central Park close to 59th Street, and alongside the High Line beneath the tracked construction. There is not going to be machines alongside the FDR Drive or West Side Highway.

Depending in your kind of car, how usually you enter and exit the CBD, and the place you enter the district, you’ll have to pay anyplace between $9 and $23. The particular toll quantity depends upon time of day each on weekdays and weekends.

“It’s the right thing for New Yorkers, because we all know the Central Business District is choked. We don’t have room for buses, we don’t have room for police vehicles, and all of the e-commerce that’s going on,” MTA Chair & CEO Janno Lieber mentioned final month.

Lieber mentioned this system is crucial not solely on the subject of visitors, but in addition offering much-needed income for the system’s public transportation — one which’s taken a serious hit in ridership because of the pandemic. The company says it is anticipated to generate as a lot as $15 billion a 12 months to enhance subways, buses and commuter rails as a part of its 2020-2024 capital plan.

Meanwhile in New Jersey, lawmakers are fighting back against the plan, introducing state laws as a part of a “Stay in Jersey” marketing campaign.

“They can just stay in Jersey and support our downtowns, instead of New York’s,” Congressman Josh Gottheimer mentioned Tuesday.

The invoice requires giving New York companies incentives to open places of work in New Jersey for his or her Jersey-based staff.

“Why should our folks battle two hours of traffic on the bridge or in the tunnel every day, miss their kids’ baseball games, and pay $20,000 a year in tolls, parking and gas and this new congestion tax?” mentioned Gottheimer.

The MTA says it is going to maintain six digital public hearings, beginning Aug. 25, to solicit suggestions on the challenge.

