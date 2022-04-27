‘Much has changed in our country’: Ramaphosa points to the positives on Freedom Day | News24

President Cyril Rampahosa says the nation is in a greater situation in the present day than it was earlier than 1994.

He pointed to the availability of training, housing and social grants as an indicator of how life had improved for the nation’s residents.

The president mentioned that regardless of this progress, corruption, crime and a sluggish financial system had slowed the federal government’s capability to enhance the lives of residents.

The president was addressing the federal government’s Freedom Day celebrations in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

He centered the majority of his speech on the successes since 1994, whereas additionally acknowledging the challenges confronted by the nation.

Ramaphosa mentioned many kids had entry to education and meals on account of school-run feeding schemes.

He mentioned hundreds of residents had entry to housing, which was not doable throughout apartheid.

He additionally centered on how the legislation was there for any citizen who felt harmed by injustices from the federal government.

The president mentioned the federal government was working to enhance the situations of individuals dwelling in poverty, and that this included addressing the land concern.

He mentioned the federal government of the day was accountable, and folks’s voices had been heard and guarded.

“This is a government governed by the rule of law. We say the law must work for our nation and us. In democratic South Africa, social grants provide a lifeline to millions of people. If we include the R350 grant, we are talking about close to three million people who receive grants from this government,” Ramaphosa mentioned.

He acknowledged that residents would possibly really feel bewildered and unaware of whether or not the nation was genuinely free, due to the various socio-economic challenges.

“Many people today will be saying, ‘what is this freedom worth?’ Yes, they are right to ask themselves that question. What are we celebrating? But we have achieved much, and much has changed in our country. But we also admit that we are not yet where we want to be.”

On the challenges confronted by the nation, Ramaphosa blamed harsh world financial situations. But whereas trying outdoors for solutions to the issues confronted by the nation, the president additionally seemed inward, calling out corruption and crime as contributing components.

He additionally attributed the sluggish financial restoration to setbacks, together with the July unrest and the latest floods that gripped KwaZulu-Natal.

“The tough times we have faced in the past two years have been unbelievable – Covid-19 and the rise in unemployment when two million lost their job because of Covid-19. After that, as we thought we could recover, the July unrest gripped KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.”

“And as we thought we could get out of that, our unemployment figures kept going up. We believe we can now rise because the economy has shown signs of a recovery, then the floods happened. That will set us back because we now have to spend a lot of money rebuilding lives and livelihoods,” he mentioned.

The authorities has pledged over R1 billion in funding to assist communities hit by the latest floods.

Immigration

Ramaphosa reiterated that unlawful immigration remained a priority.

In the identical breath, he mentioned there was no justification for any acts of violence perpetrated in opposition to international nationals.

“There can be no doubt that we have urgently, as South Africans, to resolve the issues of illegal immigration and the impact it has on our economy and society. But I must say here today, there can never any justification for us to perpetrate acts of violence against people who have come here to our country. For those who have a legal right to be here must find South Africa to be a welcoming place. We must ask ourselves what type of society we want to be,” Ramaphosa mentioned.

