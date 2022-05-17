Much-travelled Lionel Cronje back for another Sharks stint | Sport

Much-travelled flyhalf Lionel Cronje returns to the Sharks for one more stint after the franchise introduced on Monday that they’d signed him on a two-year deal.

Cronje, who has performed for a spread of South African groups, together with the Bulls, Lions, Southern Kings and Stormers, first turned out for the Durban-based franchise between 2014 and 2015, whereas in 2021, he was a part of their Currie Cup squad.

The Sharks have additionally confirmed that scrumhalf Grant Williams has prolonged his contract.

Williams, who was a part of the Springbok squad in 2021, will stay in Durban for one more two years.

Over the weekend, the Sharks additionally confirmed new contracts for prop Dian Bleuler, locks Emile van Heerden and Reniel Hugo and fullback Anthony Volmink.

Last week, the franchise introduced the signing of Vincent Tshituka and Carlu Sadie from the Lions as their recruitment drive continues unabated.