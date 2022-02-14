Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana put Fortune Barishal in final

Comilla can have one other crack on the ultimate once they face Chattogram

Fortune Barishal 143 for 8 (Munim 44, Gayle 22, Shohidul 3-25) beat Comilla Victorians 133 for 7 (Litton 38, Moeen 22, Rana 2-15, Islam 2-16) by ten runs

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mehedi Hasan Rana bowled successfully within the slog overs to take Fortune Barishal to the BPL ultimate. They beat Comilla Victorians by ten runs, leaving them to face Chattogram Challengers within the second Qualifier on Wednesday.

Comilla required 22 off the final two overs and Rana, the left-arm fast, made it a tougher activity for them by conceding simply 4 runs off the penultimate over whereas selecting up the wicket of Faf du Plessis.

Mujeeb then bowled fantastically, eradicating Mahidul Islam Ankon and Sunil Narine within the ultimate over through which he gave up simply seven runs. In distinction to the high-scoring Eliminator earlier within the day, the primary Qualifier was extra of an attritional battle. Both batting line-ups suffered collapses, however Barishal’s bowlers ultimately saved the day for his or her crew.

Big hit(s)

When Moeen Ali struck three sixes in his first 14 balls throughout Comilla’s pursuit of 144, they’d have anticipated a clean chase. However, after being hit for an enormous six off the earlier ball, Dwayne Bravo got here again and eliminated Moeen for 22 off 15 balls.

Shafiqul Islam had earlier taken two wickets, triggering a top-order collapse whereas Rana took 2 for 15 in his three overs. He fronted as much as bowl the eleventh, seventeenth, and nineteenth overs for Barishal. Mujeeb helped seal victory together with his 2 for 33. Earlier, Barishal had received a rollicking begin from Munim Shahriar, who struck 4 sixes – all by way of the arc midwicket and long-on – and two fours by way of the covers. He set the tone for Barishal by taking 16 runs from the primary over of the match, bowled by Nahidul Islam. His slap-pull, towards Mustafizur Rahman, although was Shahriar’s finest shot of the day.

Chris Gayle was extra sedate on the different finish, however Barishal nonetheless raced to 57 for 0 within the powerplay.

Big miss

Barishal missed an enormous efficiency from Shakib, who had gained the player-of-the-match award in every of Barishal’s final 5 video games earlier than Monday. After managing simply 1 with the bat, Shakib went wicketless for the primary time on this BPL season. Shakib’s dismissal sparked a batting collapse as Barishal went from a promising 84 for 1 to 143 for 8. Despite Shakib having a uncommon off-day, Barishal made an incredible comeback with the ball.