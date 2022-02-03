Mujeeb Ur Rahman returns to Middlesex for 2022 Blast stint

Mujeeb Ur Rahman , the Afghanistan spinner, has re-signed for Middlesex to look on this 12 months’s Vitality Blast.

Mujeeb, an everyday in franchise leagues all over the world, will probably be turning out for the London membership for his fourth consecutive season. He is anticipated to be obtainable for the Blast’s total group stage, in addition to the knockouts, ought to Middlesex qualify.

“I am very pleased to be returning to Middlesex, as the club is like family to me,” he mentioned. “I’m very happy there and hopefully we can do well this season.”

Success within the T20 format has been fleeting for Middlesex, with simply two quarter-final appearances since they gained the outdated Twenty20 Cup in 2008. They final reached the knockout phases in 2019, Mujeeb’s first season on the membership.

“We are delighted once again to be able to extend Mujeeb’s association with Middlesex Cricket,” Coleman mentioned. “Not only is he a truly world-class cricketer, but he is a fantastic role model and inspiration for many young people in London and around the world.

“As a person he gives an enormous quantity in our altering room, having performed T20 cricket efficiently throughout the globe on this planet’s largest competitions. The information and expertise he shares with our younger gamers is invaluable they usually completely love working with him.

“Under our newly appointed first-team coach, Richard Johnson, we are really looking forward to making big progress in all competitions this year, and to have someone of the calibre of Mujeeb in our squad at the forefront of our T20 ambitions again is a really exciting prospect.

“We cannot wait to see him again in a Middlesex shirt this summer time.”