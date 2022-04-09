Mulder fires with ball after Maharaj batting heroics leave Proteas on top at St George’s | Sport

After an eventful day two of the second Test in opposition to Bangladesh at St George’s Park, the Proteas are in a powerful place.

Batting at No 8, Keshav Maharaj top-scored with a career-best 84 because the Proteas posted a 453.

Proteas all-rounder Wiaan Mulder took full use of the swinging circumstances as he captured three wickets earlier than the shut of play.

Keshav Maharaj scored an attacking half-century and Wiaan Mulder’s triple strike noticed the Proteas dominate day two of the second Test in opposition to Bangladesh at St. George’s Park on Saturday.

Bangladesh path by 314 runs because the vacationers completed on 139/5 at stumps on Day 2.

SCORECARD | Proteas v Bangladesh, 2nd Test – Day 2

After resuming from their in a single day complete of 278/5, an 81-run partnership blossomed between Maharaj and Mulder as they took on management of proceedings.

The duo weren’t simply nudging singles right here and there as they smashed 11 boundaries between them within the seventh-wicket stand.

Batting at No 8, Maharaj confirmed that he’s no slouch with the bat as he introduced up his fourth Test half-century off simply 50 balls.

His half-century noticed the Proteas finish their first innings with 4 half-centuries, together with Dean Elgar’s 70, Keegan Petersen’s 64 and Temba Bavuma’s 67.

Despite the Proteas’ batting efficiency and their early bowling assault, Bangladesh spinner Taijul Islam’s stellar bowling spell was sadly sidetracked.

Islam, who didn’t play the primary Test, bowled distinctive as he slammed into Mulder’s off-stump to see him depart for a well-played 33 off 77 balls (three fours and a six).

Proteas spinner Simon Harmer contributed a useful 29 earlier than he turned Islam’s fifth sufferer – as he took his tenth five-wicket haul.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz acquired the ultimate wicket of Lizaad Williams, who was stumped for 13 because the Proteas posted 453 all out on the stroke of tea.

Islam ended with figures of six for 135 as he additionally reached the non-public milestone of capturing 150 Test wickets.

After posting a aggressive 453, the Proteas bowlers took benefit of the swing supplied as they made early inroads on the Bangladesh top-order.

Fast bowler Duanne Olivier struck within the first over after tea because the opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy edged to Sarel Erwee at first slip for a duck.

Then a 79-run partnership between Tamim Iqbal and Najmul Hossain Shanto was fashioned earlier than the introduction of all-rounder Wiaan Mulder.

Mulder trapped Iqbal out for LBW – three in need of a half-century because the Bangladesh opener departed for 47 off 57 balls (eight fours).

Shanto continued to tick over the scoreboard however was hit on the knee-roll by Mulder. It was initially given not out however was despatched upstairs by Elgar, which noticed all pink and the ball projected to hit the highest of the center stump.

Shanto departed for 33 off 74 balls (6 fours) as Bangladesh had been reeling at 85/3.

Two new batters had been in, with Mulder persevering with to get an increasing number of motion from this St George’s wicket as he as soon as once more trapped LBW skipper Mominul Haque for six.

As if issues weren’t unhealthy for Bangladesh, Olivier powered and bowled Litton Das’ center stump off utterly as he departed for 11.

At stumps, Bangladesh will resume Day 3 with Mushfiqur Rahim on 30* and Yasir Ali on 8*.

The Proteas lead the two-match Test collection 1-0.

Scores briefly:

South Africa 453 all out in 136.1 overs (Maharaj 84, Elgar 70, Taijul Islam 6/135)

Bangladesh 139/5 in 41 overs (Shanto 33, Mulder 3/15, Olivier 2/17)

Bangladesh path by 314 runs.