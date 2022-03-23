Mullaperiyar Dam Not safe, Can Be Catastrophic If It Breaks: Kerala

The Supreme Court was listening to the matter referring to Mullaiperiyar Dam.

New Delhi:

Kerala authorities on Wednesday informed the Supreme Court that the Mullaperiyar dam just isn’t secure and if it breaks down then could result in catastrophic outcomes.

Appearing for Kerala Government, Senior Advocate Jaideep Gupta has made numerous submissions earlier than a bench of Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice CT Ravikumar.

Kerala Government identified that the dispute between two neighbouring states just isn’t referring to sharing of waters however the security of dams. The state authorities additionally harassed that the Mullaperiyar dam just isn’t secure and if the water stage retains rising, then the water must be discharged or launched.

It urged that the one answer is to make a brand new dam within the downstream area as if the Mullaperiyar dam breaks then it might have a catastrophic impact. As the argument remained inconclusive, the courtroom would proceed listening to the matter tomorrow.

In an affidavit filed lately, the Kerala authorities has urged the Supreme Court that every one checks and investigations must be performed to examine the hydrological, seismic and structural security of the Mullaperiyar dam.

It has additionally urged the highest courtroom that the committee ought to be sure that the examine must be performed with the participation of the officers of Kerala.

A contemporary overview of the protection of Mullaperiyar by an Independent Panel of specialists comprising certified engineers and specialists within the respective fields together with design, geology, hydrology, hydro-Mechanical dam security, development and supervision, instrumentation, seismicity must be performed and Central Water Commission (CWC) ought to take into account together with worldwide specialists additionally, Kerala authorities has submitted the affidavit earlier than the highest courtroom.

It has additionally urged that complete dam security overview procedures must be carried out in accordance with the Guidelines for Safety Inspection of Dams, January 2018.

It has additionally urged that the phrases of reference of the examine and particulars of the companies for conducting the checks must be shared with the occasion States and accepted by the Supervisory Committee.

Tamil Nadu had urged the Supreme Court to direct the State of Kerala to cooperate and supply all mandatory help in a time-bound method in order that the remaining strengthening and upkeep works of Mullaiperiyar Dam carried out in letter and spirit.

