Multi-hatted Morrison mocked the Constitution

Morrison’s admission that he now “doesn’t engage in day-to-day politics” should come as disturbing information to his constituents within the voters of Cook. Does this imply that any backbencher does the identical? Jan Bohan, Eastwood On behalf of my gender, I can solely be relieved that Morrison didn’t copy Tony Abbott and appoint himself minister for girls as effectively. Or maybe he did — which might clarify so much. Susanna Gorman, North Ryde Morrison lastly received one thing proper: sure, can’t belief the federal government (particularly his). Tanya Morton, Breakfast Point Do we now have a larger appreciation of the character of the previous PM? Anthony Grigor, Camden Park I’m questioning why that outdated saying “Jack of all trades, master of none” instantly got here to thoughts on studying the newest revelations about our former PM. David Harrold, Kellyville

The wonderful a part of this fiasco is that largest ditherer (“it is not a race, not a competition”) may suppose that he may make selections in so many portfolios. Winston Etingoff-Lourie, Bilambil For a person who gave himself so many further jobs to do, he nonetheless managed to attain nothing.

Quite the resumé. Josie McSkimming, Coogee For me, the actually astonishing factor is the previous PM really did one thing — and didn’t announce it. Peter Fyfe, Enmore Cure for healthcare ills is apparent Marie Healy’s causes for stopping bulk billing current a compelling argument for the federal authorities to scrap Medicare funds for major healthcare medical doctors and make use of them on salaries in publicly funded clinics nationwide (“Why I’ve stopped bulk-billing after 20 years”, August 16). Jane Dargaville, Camperdown

The inherent goodwill and vocation of GPs serving their communities has been abused by governments for thus lengthy it has sapped the spirit of my colleagues. The individuals who endure are our sufferers, and the various medical college students steering away from common observe who will miss the privilege of being their GP. Ann Parker, Berrima As a surgeon working in a busy public hospital, I feel your GP’s letter highlights the disaster dealing with common observe (Letters, August 15). Not everybody realises the affect lack of entry to a GP has on the entire well being system. Our public hospitals are struggling at current, with lengthy delays, gridlocked emergency departments and a number of cancellations, and GP points are a significant factor. Patients who can’t entry a GP both current to emergency or don’t search remedy, usually presenting later

with a way more advanced challenge. Our GPs are a useful and undervalued a part of our well being system. It wants pressing consideration to draw extra of our graduates and make common observe extra sustainable. Bill Munro, Gosford Emerging tales of the challenges of GP observe, as outlined by Marie Healy, are alarming for the Albanese authorities and all GP sufferers. If Healy had her time over once more, she most likely wouldn’t have chosen to change into a GP, and it is extremely comprehensible why latest medication graduates are veering away from changing into GPs. It is changing into abundantly clear that, amongst its many areas of neglect and inaction, the previous federal authorities has presided over the hollowing-out of Medicare. Rebates have been frozen for a substantial time, inflicting GPs like Healy to discontinue bulk billing, and threatening the viability of some practices. In addition, some specialist procedures haven’t even been allotted Medicare merchandise numbers, that means that no rebates can be found. To add insult, the brand new well being minister has just lately found that the previous authorities fudged the statistics on bulk-billing.

Voters rightly can be anticipating the Albanese authorities to rectify the mistreatment of Medicare by a succession of Coalition governments, to revive some semblance of a first-rate common well being care system. The precedence right here calls for that the legislated Stage 3 tax cuts be cancelled, and, as acceptable, different tax measures be both launched or re-structured to make sure Medicare is correctly funded and sufferers can depend on receiving well being companies at cheap or negligible value. Ross Butler, Rodd Point ABC’s older viewers are its most dear demographic What absolute codswallop (“It seems Aunty has abandoned the kids” , August 16). Where are “the kids” of a Friday night? They are out with their mates at events, dance events, the older ones at nightclubs, bars … wherever. Where are the older folks who’ve supported the ABC by means of thick and skinny over the previous a long time? Many of us within the autumn of our years are house on Friday evenings. Why? Various causes – older age, chilly climate, creaky joints, lack of licence, poor public transport, poor well being. Or, as in our case, we fortunately select to remain house to be cosy and cozy after a scrumptious home-cooked meal, to observe the ABC. The undeniable fact that Fran Kelly can be on what sounds to be a wonderful program on the ripe outdated age of 60, heaven forbid, is one thing to stay up for. Many of the older folks staying house on Friday nights have a wealth of information about “culture” in all its kinds, a lot of it gained over time by watching the ABC. They have extra “culture” of their little fingers than a 20-year-old hip hop artist or comic. Margaret-Anne Hayes, Turramurra

Work challenge It is true that Australian staff are benefiting within the post-COVID jobs market. Perhaps we should always shut down the borders and ship house the visa holders extra usually (“We have issues but work isn’t one”, August 16). Graeme Finn, Summer Hill Lack of benefit Recent occasions spotlight the farce of so-called “merit selection” (“Agent-general’s job application needed ‘massage’, papers show”, August 16). A good friend of mine utilized for a authorities place through which he had been appearing for the earlier 18 months. A much less skilled particular person from outdoors was appointed as a result of, as my good friend was instructed, “he did not sell himself in the interview and the other person did”. Another good friend utilized for a educating promotion in her faculty. She was already doing the function unofficially. She was not appointed as a result of the principal reasoned that they already had her on the faculty and the brand new applicant would deliver different abilities. Sue Martin, Clareville It appears that quite a lot of “massaging” is required to fill not solely this UK job, but additionally the New York one. Even then, issues haven’t gone easily. Perhaps the reply to the issue is to make sure there are physiotherapists on each choice panel for these senior jobs. John Slidziunas, Woonona

Battery energy The world’s largest fund supervisor, BlackRock, will roll out the world’s largest funding in grid-scale batteries in a rustic with among the world’s largest deposits of minerals (“BlackRock to spend $1b on batteries in Australia as coal closures loom”, August 16). That nation is Australia and Melbourne firm Akaysha will make them. Now that’s a excellent news story. Ray Peck, Hawthorn (Vic) Failed marketing campaign Like Geoff Harding (Letters, August 16), I too keep in mind the “Teach in the Sun” marketing campaign within the UK. My recollection is that it attracted extra ridicule and humour than any rush to the recruitment workplace. The life-size posters confirmed a younger man standing on the seaside, legs aside and dressed solely in tutorial cap and robe and a pair of budgie smugglers. Brian Collins, Cronulla

Teacher help Your correspondent rightly bemoans and deplores guardian and pupil abuse in direction of academics and principals (Letters, August 16). Sadly, they’ve taken their cue from the constant denigration of academics by politicians. While the politicians don’t advocate the violence, the denigration serves to encourage the disrespect that some will present subtly and others extra bodily. In addition to the workload and wage points that want addressing, help for faculties and academics by society normally is crucial if we would like our kids to be well-educated in whichever faculty they attend.

Bill Irvine, Goulburn I as soon as had a guardian so verbally violent and defaming that I terminated the “interview”, telling her I might not proceed till I had a solicitor current. With that, she fell stunningly silent and I walked away. The pupil, a hard Year 9 woman, remained in my class however with a really totally different behavioural set thereafter. Brian Roach, Whitebridge I agree with former principal Robyn Cupitt, however the different elephant within the room is the bullying and discrimination skilled by many older academics from senior executives and younger employees who’re making an attempt to climb the promotion ladder effectively earlier than their time. Bruce Cuneo, Mortdale I’ve, for the previous two years, been concerned with a public faculty to help HSC college students affected by COVID lockdowns. During that point I’ve seen how laborious the academics work, how devoted they’re to instil a ardour for studying and the way usually they’re known as upon to fill in for different academics. The present scarcity of academics is a shame and a blight on our group. We have to rally behind them to once more carry their skilled standing. Just do it. Michael Blissenden, Dural

Ride the wind When I used to be in Copenhagen, pre-COVID, I used to be excited to see the attractive bridge to Malmo, Sweden, featured within the wonderful Nordic thriller Bron/The Bridge (Letters, August 16). I used to be additionally happy, if not excited, to see the road of wind generators sweeping throughout the water alongside the bridge. They appeared lovely: sleek and proper. We will shortly get used to seeing comparable ones off our coast. Susan Jones, Hamilton Rum foreign money May I remind your correspondent (Letters, August 16) that Sydney Hospital, the primary hospital established in Australia, was established on the sale of rum. Indeed, the crest on the hospital coat of arms comprises a sea eagle perched on a rum barrel, signifying the constructing of the hospital financed by the rum foreign money. Sydney Hospital’s motto is “Ut Primus Sic Optimus”, which translated means “As the first, so the best”. John Niesche, Paddington

Man of the hour Among the every day gloom reported, a narrative offers pleasure and hope (“Cometh the hour, cometh the Mannix, a bush footy hero”, August 15). Seventeen-year-old Mannix Hunt steps as much as information the Barcaldine Sandgoannas to a grand ultimate victory. In doing so, he lifts the spirit of an entire bush group. John Cotterill, Kingsford Needless dying Why can we kill animals when the danger to human security is predicated solely on human stupidity (“Crowds spell end for Freya”, August 16)? Tim Schroder, Gordon

Silo sighing The silos, pictured in 1993, have been painted with a mural to help Sydney’s bid for the 2000 Olympic Games. Now-defunct airline Ansett was one of many first advertisers on the billboard. Credit:Steve Christo Let’s maintain the silo artwork itself and the NSW Independent Planning Commission can resolve the destiny of the billboard (“Glebe Island billboard up in blights”, August 16). Those silos are a part of our heritage, as are the photographs on them. Along with the few remaining marathon blue traces and Olympic venues, they’re a tangible reminder from 2000 of a magical two weeks. Lyn Langtry, East Ryde Will be finished Further to the hope that using “unprecedented will be abandoned any time soon” (Letters, August 15), I’ll add my hopes that the phrase “anytime soon” can be deserted “in the near future” and even simply “soon”. Geoff Lyons, Lane Cove