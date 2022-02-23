MultiChoice cracks down on password-sharing, limits DStv streaming to one device | Channel

In an try to crack down on password-sharing and pirate-viewing, MultiChoice will restrict DStv video streaming to at least one gadget at a time.

Viewers will have the ability to watch DStv on their TV and can have the ability to stream reside on one gadget.

The adjustments, which has angered DStv subscribers, will come into impact from 22 March.

From 22 March MultiChoice will now not permit a DStv subscriber to reside stream DStv Catch Up content material on multiple gadget on the identical time.

“Password sharing and piracy are challenges for streaming providers globally,” MultiChoice says.

“As part of our ongoing efforts to counteract password sharing and piracy, while continuing to bring you the best viewing experience, we will be introducing measures to limit concurrent streaming. From 22 March 2022 customers will be limited to streaming DStv on one device at a time. They will still be able to watch previously downloaded content on a second device.”

MultiChoice says the change is being made to all DStv subscriptions throughout Africa however that “only customers making use of more than one concurrent stream will be directly affected by the change.”

MultiChoice says the pay-TV operator “will not limit the number of people using a login, however, we are limiting (to one) the number of people who can stream at the same time.”

MultiChoice says that offline viewing isn’t impacted by this alteration and that the variety of units a DStv subscriber can have registered for streaming doesn’t change with as much as 4 registered units which are allowed.

Showmax subscribers are usually not impacted and the change solely applies when streaming DStv.

DStv subscribers react

South Africans responded with anger over DStv’s new streaming restrict choice, as public outrage saved constructing by means of Tuesday evening and persevering with into Wednesday morning.

People stated they’re prepared to chop the wire and cancel on DStv, questioning why MultiChoice is not in a position to create a DStv streaming “family plan” to permit multiple member of a household to observe DStv on-line on the identical time in the identical method Netflix, Amazon Prime Video or different streaming companies do.

American and British pay-TV operators like Comcast and Sky are usually not limiting their pay-TV subscribers to only one reside stream, and neither are international video streaming companies.

DStv subscribers described MultiChoice’s transfer as “dumb” and “not smart”.

Many stated that they cannot anticipate the Disney+ streamer to launch from round June this yr, and others stated they’ve already ended their DStv subscriptions and have switched to creating use of simply streaming companies like Netflix SA.

Channel24 has reached out to MultiChoice for additional remark.

Editor’s be aware: Some paragraphs have been eliminated for readability functions.