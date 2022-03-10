MultiChoice Nigeria reaches agreement with authorities in R65-billion tax wrangle | Fin24

Canal+ has not wasted any time to extend its stake in Multichoice. Photo: Gallo Images

MultiChoice Nigeria says it has reached a decision with that nation’s tax authorities in a long-standing dispute over a 1.8 trillion naira (~R65-billion) tax invoice.

The firm, which gives digital satellite tv for pc companies, had challenged the Nigerian Federal Inland Revenue Service over a tax declare after the FIRS accused it of skipping taxes and denying auditors entry to its servers.

In a press release on Thursday, MultiChoice Nigeria stated it had “agreed to an amicable resolution of the pending tax matters which led to a series of lawsuits”.

As a part of the settlement, MultiChoice says it can withdraw all pending lawsuits, whereas FIRS has resumed a forensic audit of its accounts to find out the corporate’s tax legal responsibility.

“With the agreement and the resumption of the Forensic Systems Audit, it is anticipated that the matters will be resolved expeditiously,” MultiChoice stated.

Reports emerged final yr that FIRS had accused the corporate of not paying VAT since its inception, and appointed Nigerian Deposit Money Banks as brokers to freeze and get well the cash from the accounts of MultiChoice Nigeria and MultiChoice Africa.

MultiChoice appealed the matter and paid a $19.4 million (R292.5 million) deposit in the direction of the declare, which it insisted was not an act of contrition. The firm maintained that it had at all times performed its enterprise in Nigeria lawfully.

Late on Thursday afternoon, shares in MultiChoice had been buying and selling 7% up at R129.71.