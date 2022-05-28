Multicultural Country of Islamic East – Democratic Azerbaijan

Today, 28 May, Azerbaijan is marking one of the hanging and important days in its historical past –the 104th anniversary of the founding of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (ADR)—the primary democratic and secular state with a parliamentary type of authorities within the Muslim World – writes Mazahir Afandiyev, Member of Parliament of the Azerbaijan Republic

It is likely one of the brightest pages within the historical past of the Azerbaijani individuals, which commemorated the nation’s unification. The founding fathers of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, Mammad Amin Rasulzadeh, Fatali Khan Khoyski, Nasib Yusifbeyli and others, have been dedicated to constructing a parliamentary republic in a rustic with a inhabitants. With the South Caucasus turning into a scene for the confrontation between varied powers each disappearing and triumphing on this planet warfare, the Azerbaijani individuals have been topic to ethnic cleaning by neighbouring nationalists. At the identical time, a bunch of progressive, Western-minded individuals proclaimed the primary parliamentary republic within the Muslim East. Thus, the twenty eighth of May isn’t solely an Azerbaijani date; it ought to be an vital date all through the entire area because it celebrated democratic and republican values. And these values could possibly be a guiding star for a lot of peoples within the twenty first century.

The values guided the event path of the ADR which additionally created by officers of ADR are even at the moment the indicators of world targets the world wish to attain.

Within a short while, the primary state establishments have been based and divided into three branches of governance. Six months into the independence, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic additionally celebrated a parliament which mirrored all ethnic and spiritual teams within the nation. With 80 seats to the biggest ethnic group – Azerbaijanis, 21 – Armenians, 10 – Russians, 1 – Germans, 1- Jews, 1 – Georgians and 1 to Poles.

One of probably the most outstanding legislative acts handed by the ADR’s parliament was an election legislation primarily based on common suffrage—thus, giving ladies the proper to vote in elections earlier than many Western European nations and the United States did. The legislation allowed all political events to compete in elections and acquire proportional illustration in parliament. The wealthy and various political tradition on the time was mirrored within the inclusive nature of parliament that comprised all main political teams in addition to representatives of native minorities—Armenians and Russians.

The Parliament’s work straight complied with the Statute of Azerbaijan’s Parliament which performed the position of its constitution. Based on the Parliament’s Statute, the parliamentary periods starting from the very first one have been essentially held solely within the Azerbaijani language. Other nationwide representatives, nevertheless, may communicate the Russian language.

The excessive degree of illustration within the Parliament turned the primary motive for a democratic state no doubt.

Advertisement

For 23 months ADR authorities adopted a number of legal guidelines, applied political, navy, authorized and financial reforms, newly fashioned Republic paid consideration to schooling, with the institution of the Baku State University in 1919 and plenty of different academic establishments. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic assured the rights and freedoms of all residents, regardless of their nationality and faith. For the primary time within the Muslim world, ladies had electoral rights and the Republic was acknowledged on the Versailles Conference. Due to historic circumstances, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic misplaced its independence in 1920 beneath the soviet Bolshevik occupation. Azerbaijan gained independence after the USSR collapsed in 1991 and introduced itself a successor of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

Despite hardships and monetary shortages, the Azerbaijani authorities despatched 100 younger individuals to varied academic establishments in Germany, France, Italy and the United Kingdom.

Despite a brief lifetime of 23 months, ADR turned an incredible college for democratic Azerbaijani intellectuals all over the world. After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Azerbaijan regained its independence, declaring itself the inheritor of the ADR in 1991 and restoring the attributes of the ADR – the flag, emblem and anthem. The Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, established in 1918, is our nationwide treasure, the brightest web page within the historical past of Azerbaijan. And the following years and a long time are important levels within the lifetime of the nation that are marked by vivid occasions, and nice achievements of the Azerbaijani individuals. That’s all taken collectively created the financial, mental and cultural potential of the present impartial Azerbaijan. The institution and actions of the Democratic Republic confirmed the world the independence of Azerbaijan and the belief of the goals of freedom of the Azerbaijani individuals who cherish their statehood.

It is a historic incontrovertible fact that Azerbaijan is likely one of the few nations that has gained State independence twice within the final century. It could be very proud to check out the current historical past of Azerbaijan, the socio-political setting that occurred in our nation simply 30 years in the past, the occasions that we lived in chronological order in a brief method, and to recollect as soon as once more the large successes we witnessed at present on the expense of the difficulties.

Azerbaijani individuals restoring the state independence in 1991 made use of the wealthy statehood traditions of the Democratic Republic of Azerbaijan and established the impartial Azerbaijan State on the idea of this historic heritage. The founder and architect of the impartial Azerbaijan state, a world-famous politician who’s tied to his homeland and folks with all of his being, an incredible statesman, and nationwide chief Haydar Aliyev turned everlasting within the trendy historical past of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

It is price noting as soon as once more that, the title of the everlasting chief is engraved within the nationwide consciousness of the Azerbaijani individuals because the founder of contemporary Azerbaijan. Haydar Aliyev laid the inspiration for the formation of an incredible ideology, philosophy of nationwide statehood and nationwide self-consciousness in Azerbaijan and this reaffirms that the unity of individuals and energy is unshakeable, everlasting and primarily based on a stable basis.

Since 2003, President Ilham Aliyev has made multicultural values and tolerance a precedence and has authored worldwide boards and occasions all over the world as a heritage from the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. Azerbaijan insist on speaking in regards to the nation as one in every of peaceable , tolerant and multicultural coexistence between representatives of all religions, along with nationwide and ethnic minorities, and that this mannequin of tolerance ought to be inspired all through the world.

In these days, the following “Kharibulbul” Musical Festival was held in Shusha – the cultural capital of Azerbaijan in accordance with President Ilham Aliyev’s instruction, by the group of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation. Within the framework of the competition, the music of varied nations residing in Azerbaijan was introduced beneath the title of “The multiculturalism in the Azerbaijani music”. This is a transparent signal of multiculturalism, and proof of variety in unity in Azerbaijan. The nation goals at preservation, improvement and harmonization of the cultural variety of the representatives of varied religions and nationalities individually and in the complete world in future too.

Today, South Caucasus rebuilds itself. The peace talks within the area are in a brand new path. A reconciliation interval is now setting in after the “peace treaty”. The post-war interval within the area attaches particular significance to the restoration of the social, political, cultural, and financial ties. And this course of now wants a extra multicultural method than previous.

Without a doubt that Azerbaijan, as a rustic of a century’s witness to multiculturalism, will present all efforts to maintain the peace and to offer stressed improvement not just for the Caucasus however the complete area.

Share this text: