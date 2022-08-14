Multicultural voices for foreign policy

As the introduction of an Indigenous voice to parliament stays a sizzling button subject, there may be help for multicultural consultancy to assist form Australia’s international coverage.

Multicultural voices would profit the nation’s international coverage formulation, a Lowy Institute viewers heard final week.

A Lowy panel of three specialists mentioned the subject ‘Migration nation: Australia’s international coverage from a multicultural perspective’, trying on the impacts and shortfalls of numerous communities.

While in consensus that multicultural strides have occurred up to now 50 years, general the panellists consider that actual change was but to return.

According to the 2021 census, half of all Australians have been born abroad or have a mother or father who was born abroad, and Australia is dwelling to greater than 250 ancestries and 350 languages.

Panel participant Melissa Phillips, a lecturer in humanitarian and improvement research on the School of Social Sciences at Western Sydney University, has seemed on the impression of cultural and ethnic teams in Australia.

Engagement with multicultural communities “requires understanding their needs, and also understanding the different levels of engagement that they want to have”.

“For some people that might be as diaspora groups engaging on foreign policy. For others, it might be much more micro issues that are relevant to them,” she stated.

“In recent times, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the distance between government and multicultural communities has become greater; you only need to see some of the actions that have taken place around border closures, attitudes and public statements towards people on temporary visas.”

Lowy Institute Public Opinion and Foreign Policy Program analysis fellow Jennifer Hsu requested: how has Australia fared in drawing on its variety and diaspora as sources of sentimental energy and engagement?

Referring to progress made for the reason that dismantling of the White Australia Policy within the Sixties, Jason Chai, director of Market Access and Government Affairs for Cochlear Asia-Pacific and a former Australian diplomat, applauded Foreign Minister Penny Wong’s current go to to Malaysia, which resonated throughout the area given her Malaysian heritage.

“This 47th parliament is… the most culturally diverse parliament. We have people from Laos, from Sri Lanka, from India, from China, from India, from Singapore, all represented within this parliament. That’s the political engagement piece that is now happening,” he stated.

In 1980, Singapore’s then-prime minister Lee Kuan Yew warned that Australia risked turning into the “poor, white trash of Asia”, he famous.

On how multicultural communities serve Australia’s regional or worldwide advocacy of a rules-based world order and democratic values, Alfred Deakin Professor Fethi Mansouri, who holds the UNESCO chair for comparative analysis on cultural variety and social justice, sounded a cautionary word.

Perhaps Senator Wong’s imaginative and prescient to hyperlink multiculturalism to international affairs would entice communities and the position they may play, the professor stated.

“Penny (Wong) wants a much more kind of macro scale, grand narrative about how to project Australia’s identity. But I’m also a realist,” Prof Mansouri stated.

“Many people do not like to be characterised in terms of colour of skin or racial identity. But nevertheless, they still want and hold dear to their own self-notion of identity, their own cultural heritage.

“I do not suppose we’re there but, as a result of it’s significantly a societal venture. It shouldn’t be a political chief venture, regardless that management is extraordinarily necessary. And I applaud this authorities for making all the correct noises.”

The panel also considered what impact Australia’s foreign policy might have if multicultural voices were included as assets in policy formulation.

“We would be capable to have a form of relationship and liaison on rising sorts of issues, as a result of diaspora teams have deep connections domestically at social, financial, political and cultural ranges in a approach that no authorities division ever will,” Dr Phillips said.

Prof Mansouri said incorporating multicultural perspectives in foreign policy was challenging.

He focused on the difficulties facing Chinese-Australians amid the nation’s current tense relationship with China.

“If we’re not in a position to actually mirror the nuanced understanding of the state of affairs that Chinese-Australians can add to … don’t ostracise Chinese Australians, don’t conflate Chinese-Australians with China, rising Chinese energy,” Prof Mansouri stated.