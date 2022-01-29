Multiple bomb attacks in Thailand leave one injured

At least one individual was injured in a number of bomb assaults in Thailand’s southern province of Yala, police mentioned on Saturday.

At least 13 small explosions struck the city of Yala late on Friday, totally on roadsides in entrance of comfort shops, outlets, a market, an animal hospital and a automobile care store, mentioned deputy police spokesman Kissana Phathanacharoen.

Police on Saturday discovered no less than three unexploded improvised explosive gadgets, made from spray cans and metallic pipes with timers connected.

Kissana mentioned police suspect the explosions had been aimed toward inflicting a disturbance greater than injury or accidents.

A decades-old separatist insurgency in predominantly Buddhist Thailand’s largely ethnic provinces of Yala, Pattani and Narathiwat has claimed the lives of greater than 7,300 folks since 2004, in response to the Deep South Watch group which screens the violence.

Rebel teams have known as for independence for these provinces bordering Malaysia, which had been a part of a sultanate known as Patani annexed by Thailand in 1909 as a part of a treaty with Britain.

Friday’s bombing got here simply weeks after the Thai authorities restarted a peace dialogue with the primary rebel group after a two-year break of talks as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

As with most assaults in Thailand’s deep south, there was no declare of duty for the Friday bomb assaults.

The predominant insurgent group, Barisan Revolusi Nasional didn’t instantly reply to a Reuters request for remark.

