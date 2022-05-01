“Multiple Challenges Ahead”: Gen Pande After Taking Charge As Army Chief

Gen Manoj Pande yesterday took cost because the twenty ninth Chief of the Army Staff.

New Delhi:

Newly-appointed Army chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday mentioned his “utmost and foremost” precedence could be to make sure very excessive requirements of operational preparedness to face present, up to date and future safety challenges throughout the complete spectrum of battle.

Gen Pande additionally mentioned that he would give attention to the continued reforms, restructuring and transformation of the Army to boost its operational and purposeful effectivity.

The Army chief was chatting with the media after he was offered a ceremonial guard of honour on the South Block lawns, a day after he took cost of the drive.

Gen Pande mentioned the worldwide geopolitical state of affairs is altering quickly “as a result of which we have multiple challenges ahead”.

“My utmost and foremost priority will be to ensure very high standards of operational preparedness to face the current contemporary and future challenges across the entire spectrum of conflict,” he mentioned.

The Army chief mentioned his drive, in coordination with the Indian Air Force and Navy, will successfully cope with all potential safety challenges dealing with the nation.

“In terms of capability development and force modernisation, my effort would be to leverage new technologies through indigenisation and self-reliance,” he mentioned.

Gen Pande, who was serving because the Vice Chief, turned the first-ever officer from the Corps of Engineers to take the reins of the 1.3 million-strong drive.

Before taking cost as Vice Chief of Army Staff on February 1, Gen Pande was heading the Eastern Army Command that takes care of guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.

