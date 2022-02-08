Multiple criminal investigations underway for ‘desecration’ of Canadian monuments after protests against Covid-19 mandates, police say

“Several criminal investigations are underway in relation to the desecration of the National War Memorial/Terry Fox statute, threatening/illegal/intimidating behavior to police/city workers and other individuals and damage to a city vehicle,” the Ottawa Police Service tweeted Sunday.

This weekend’s protests grew out of the “Freedom Convoy” that made its method by Canada for a number of days earlier than arriving in Ottawa on Saturday. It started as a protest by truckers against vaccine necessities, earlier than gaining followers calling for an finish to different Covid-19 mandates as effectively.

Ottawa police have been working with protest organizers Sunday night “to facilitate the safe departure” of individuals and autos from the downtown core the place protests have been targeted.

Police noticed “multiple cases of disruptive, inappropriate and threatening behavior from demonstrators,” and are conscious of demonstrators’ intention to remain in place by the week, a statement from the Ottawa Police Service stated.

Police averted ticketing and towing autos “so as not to instigate confrontations with demonstrators,” however confrontations and the necessity for de-escalation has recurrently occurred between police and demonstrators, in response to the assertion.

The company estimated the monetary prices of policing across the demonstrations was greater than $800,000 a day.

On Saturday, the protests have been usually peaceable, police stated — however noisy. The sound of horns honking was heard all through the capital, although many demonstrators have been concentrated within the downtown core, inflicting site visitors in and round Parliament Hill and prompting metropolis officers to ask residents to keep away from the world on account of gridlock.

And whereas temperatures reached solely 8 levels Fahrenheit, the chilly didn’t cease crowds from becoming a member of the convoy on foot or greeting them with Canadian flags on bridges and freeway overpasses.

No arrests have been reported by the Ottawa Police Service on Saturday and in a single day. But there have been incidents that prompted condemnation by officers corresponding to Canada’s chief of protection, Gen. Wayne Eyre, who stated he was “sickened to see protesters dance on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and desecrate the National War Memorial.”

“Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this,” Eyre tweeted Saturday. “Those involved should hang their heads in shame.”

An analogous denunciation additionally got here from the Canadian Trucking Alliance, a federation of Canadian trucking associations, which had already said a big quantity protesters in Ottawa appeared to don’t have any connection the trucking trade.

“The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and the National War Memorial are sacred sites for Canadians. The desecration of these sites was a disgusting act and is a dishonour to those soldiers who have given their lives for our country and those Canadian soldiers who continue to fight for our freedom today,” the CTA stated in an announcement.

It went on to name Terry Fox, the late athlete and most cancers analysis activist, a “national hero.” The defacing of Fox’s monument was one other insult to “the memory of one of the greatest Canadians in our history,” the federation stated.

One picture retweeted by James Moore, Canada’s former minister of innovation, science and trade, showed the statue holding an upside-down Canadian flag and a sign that read , “Mandate Freedom.” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson known as the show “completely unacceptable,” saying he’d requested for the signal and flag to be taken down. “This kind of stunt by protesters does not help their cause,” the mayor stated.

Trucks and automobiles nonetheless lined the streets in Ottawa’s downtown core Sunday morning, and once more, protesters confirmed no indicators of leaving regardless of a frostbite warning with temperatures as little as -4 levels Fahrenheit.

Ottawa police promised a “very large police presence” Sunday and stated nationwide monuments could be fortified and guarded. Barricades have been put in to “block any vehicular access to the path in front of the National War Memorial.”

“The OPS and our partners continue to focus on keeping the peace in and around the demonstrations and maintaining emergency access lanes while addressing any threatening high-risk behaviour,” Ottawa police stated in an announcement Sunday morning.

People who work in Ottawa’s downtown core are suggested to work remotely Monday and fogeys ought to test if faculties within the space might be open, police stated Sunday night time.