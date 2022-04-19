Multiple explosions hit schools in Kabul

The blasts came about within the Dasht-i-Barchi space of Kabul, which is dwelling to a big Shia Hazara neighborhood, a minority group beforehand focused by extremists.

“Three different explosions at Abdul Rahim Shaheed High School in the 18th District have caused casualties to our Shia compatriots and we will share the details later,” Khalid Zadran, a spokesman for the chief of Kabul police tweeted Tuesday.

Two witnesses CNN spoke with in Dasht-e-Barchi stated the explosions focused a highschool and an training heart within the space.

This is a creating story.