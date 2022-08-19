‘Multiple fatalities’ reported after 2 small planes collide mid-air at California airport, city officials say

“Multiple fatalities” have been reported after two small planes collided mid-air at a California airport on Thursday, officers stated.

The crash occurred shortly earlier than 3 p.m. native time on the Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, an agricultural space situated about 50 miles south of San Jose, officers stated.

The two planes have been trying to land once they collided, the town of Watsonville stated on social media. “We have reports of multiple fatalities,” it stated.

Two small planes collided whereas touchdown on the Watsonville Municipal Airport in Watsonville, California, Aug. 18, 2022. KGO

A single-engine Cessna 152 and a twin-engine Cessna 340 “collided while the pilots were on their final approaches,” the Federal Aviation Administration stated in a press release.

Three folks have been on board the planes — one within the Cessna 152 and two within the Cessna 340 — the company stated, although it didn’t present an replace on their situations. No accidents have been reported to anybody on the bottom, it stated.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office stated it responded to an plane collision on Aviation Way close to the airport and secured the scene with the Watsonville Police Department.

An investigation is underway by the National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA.

This is a growing story. Please verify again for updates.