Ukraine: The origin of the explosions was not clear. (Representational)

Donetsk, Ukraine:

Multiple explosions might be heard late on Saturday and early on Sunday within the centre of the separatist-controlled metropolis of Donetsk in jap Ukraine, a Reuters reporter mentioned.

The origin of the explosions was not clear. There was no rapid remark from separatist authorities or from Kyiv.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is printed from a syndicated feed.)