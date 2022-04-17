World
Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall – Times of India
COLUMBIA: A shooting at a shopping center in South Carolina‘s capital has left a number of individuals injured, police stated.
Columbia police stated the taking pictures occurred Saturday afternoon at Columbiana Centre.
“We have confirmed that individuals have been injured throughout the incident _ they’re receiving medical consideration,” police tweeted. “The extent of accidents unknown at the moment.”
Columbia police stated the taking pictures occurred Saturday afternoon at Columbiana Centre.
“We have confirmed that individuals have been injured throughout the incident _ they’re receiving medical consideration,” police tweeted. “The extent of accidents unknown at the moment.”
Update: We have confirmed that individuals have been injured throughout the incident — they’re receiving medical consideration.… https://t.co/ppUc4dXrC7
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) 1650134698000
Police stated they’re evacuating the mall and dealing to evaluate the scene. They didn’t instantly launch further particulars.