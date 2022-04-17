Multiple people injured in shooting at South Carolina mall – Times of India

World

COLUMBIA: A shooting at a shopping center in South Carolina‘s capital has left a number of individuals injured, police stated.
Columbia police stated the taking pictures occurred Saturday afternoon at Columbiana Centre.
“We have confirmed that individuals have been injured throughout the incident _ they’re receiving medical consideration,” police tweeted. “The extent of accidents unknown at the moment.”

Police stated they’re evacuating the mall and dealing to evaluate the scene. They didn’t instantly launch further particulars.





