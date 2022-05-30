Multiple vehicles damaged as freakish hailstorm hits Delhi

Uprooted timber, AC items falling down from buildings and visitors snarls at giant made the sudden change in climate a not-so-welcome change for a lot of in Delhi.

What was a vivid and sunny summer time Monday in Delhi rapidly – and with out warning – became a gray late afternoon with rain and hailstrom lashing a number of components of the capital metropolis. While the change in climate introduced respite from the mounting warmth, many discovered little to cheer as a number of autos parked on the streets right here have been broken by uprooted timber and fallen electrical energy pole.



A broken automotive on Ashok Road after an uprooted tree fell on it. (PTI)



News company PTI reported no less than one automotive in a parking house in Connaught Place broken closely after a tree was uprooted and fell on it. Trees have been uprooted on Janpath Road too and one such tree fell on BJP MP Parvesh Verma’s automotive which was closely broken. News company ANI additionally confirmed visuals of a DTC bus trapped below a fallen tree, resulting in a visitors snarl close to Sanchar Bhawan. Air-conditioner items put in on buildings additionally fell on vehicles parked on the road in Sansad Marg.



BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh checks his broken automotive after an uprooted tree fell on it. (PTI)



Traffic jams have been reported at key intersections throughout the capital whereas a number of flights have been diverted.

The IMD, on its half, had predicted showers. “Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West, South, South-West Delhi, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Sikandra Rao, Hathras (U.P.) Bhiwari (Rajasthan),” the climate workplace had mentioned.

