‘Multiple victims’ in Sacramento shooting

Police within the Californian capital of Sacramento say a number of victims have been reported after a capturing within the metropolis’s downtown.

The Sacramento Police Department stated the capturing occurred early on Sunday morning.

The situations of the victims weren’t instantly recognized.

Video posted on Twitter confirmed folks working via the road because the sound of speedy gunfire may very well be heard within the background.

Video confirmed a number of ambulances arriving on the scene.

Police offered few particulars in regards to the circumstances surrounding the capturing however stated in a tweet a “large police presence will remain and the scene remains active”.