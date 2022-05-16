‘Multiple victims’ shot at California church: Sheriff
Law enforcement officers in California rushed to a taking pictures
with “multiple victims” at a church close to Los Angeles on Sunday,
simply at some point after a gunman killed 10 individuals at a grocery retailer in
New York state, Trend stories citing Al
Arabiya.
“Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church,”
the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted. “Multiple victims
have been shot,” they mentioned simply after 2:00 pm native time (2100
GMT).
A second tweet mentioned, “We have detained one particular person and have
recovered a weapon that could be concerned.”
The Orange County Fire Authority mentioned on Twitter that its
firefighters and paramedics had been “on scene and treating and
transporting a number of sufferers.”
Pictures posted on social media appeared to indicate emergency
autos lined up outdoors a church.
“This is upsetting and disturbing information, particularly lower than a
day after a mass taking pictures in Buffalo,” tweeted Democratic
Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents Orange County in
Washington.
“This should not be our new normal.”
According to the sheriff’s division, the church is situated in
the city of Laguna Woods, 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Los
Angeles.