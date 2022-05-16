Law enforcement officers in California rushed to a taking pictures

with “multiple victims” at a church close to Los Angeles on Sunday,

simply at some point after a gunman killed 10 individuals at a grocery retailer in

New York state, Trend stories citing Al

Arabiya.

“Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church,”

the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted. “Multiple victims

have been shot,” they mentioned simply after 2:00 pm native time (2100

GMT).

A second tweet mentioned, “We have detained one particular person and have

recovered a weapon that could be concerned.”

The Orange County Fire Authority mentioned on Twitter that its

firefighters and paramedics had been “on scene and treating and

transporting a number of sufferers.”

Pictures posted on social media appeared to indicate emergency

autos lined up outdoors a church.

“This is upsetting and disturbing information, particularly lower than a

day after a mass taking pictures in Buffalo,” tweeted Democratic

Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents Orange County in

Washington.

“This should not be our new normal.”

According to the sheriff’s division, the church is situated in

the city of Laguna Woods, 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Los

Angeles.