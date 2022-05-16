‘Multiple victims’ shot at California church: Sheriff

Law enforcement officers in California rushed to a capturing with “multiple victims” at a church close to Los Angeles on Sunday, simply in the future after a gunman killed 10 individuals at a grocery retailer in New York state.

“Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church,” the Orange County Sheriff’s Department tweeted. “Multiple victims have been shot,” they stated simply after 2:00 pm native time (2100 GMT).

A second tweet stated, “We have detained one person and have recovered a weapon that may be involved.”

The Orange County Fire Authority stated on Twitter that its firefighters and paramedics have been “on scene and treating and transporting multiple patients.”

Pictures posted on social media appeared to point out emergency autos lined up outdoors a church.

“This is upsetting and disturbing news, especially less than a day after a mass shooting in Buffalo,” tweeted Democratic Congresswoman Katie Porter, who represents Orange County in Washington.

“This should not be our new normal.”

According to the sheriff’s division, the church is positioned within the city of Laguna Woods, 45 miles (70 kilometers) southwest of Los Angeles.

