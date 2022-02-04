Multitasking momma cat pets kitten while staring outside window. Watch

If you’re somebody who wants their share of a tiny dose of cuteness, right here’s one thing that would assist. This video shared on Reddit reveals essentially the most cute second between two cats – a momma cat and her tiny little kitten. The video has delighted many on the platform and it’ll doubtless carry you pleasure as nicely. The clip might even remind you of a scene from your individual childhood.

The video reveals the mamma cat displaying her superior multitasking abilities. It is seen staring out of the window, as if it have been preserving a lookout for somebody, whereas additionally being attentive to her kitten. She does this by petting the kitten with one paw within the sweetest manner doable.

In reality, the cat is so engrossed in each her actions, she will get relatively irked when her human tries to pet her. Well, you’ll be able to’t disturb a mother on responsibility, are you able to?

Watch the hilarious but pleasant scene unfold within the video under:

Shared some 17 hours in the past, the video has collected over 8,500 upvotes – and counting. It has additionally obtained a bunch of feedback from netizens.

“Having a family won’t take her away from her birdwatching hobby,” posted a person. “I have never seen a cat pet another cat. Thank you so much for sharing this,” reacted one other. “Hush, baby. Mommy’s watching her stories’,” commented a 3rd imagining the older cat’s ideas.

A Reddit person associated the video to a typical do business from home situation. “WFH life basically… Trying to attend a meeting while making sure the kid stays asleep so you can pay attention,” they posted.

What do you concentrate on this video and the 2 cats featured in it?