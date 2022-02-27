Mum, 51, becomes viral sensation thanks to ‘age-defying looks’

A middle-aged girl has amassed a whole bunch of 1000’s of followers sharing the “simple secrets” behind her youthful look.

A US mother-of-two has grow to be a social media sensation — and it’s all all the way down to her age-defying seems.

Renae Olivia, from New Jersey, has racked up greater than 346,000 followers on Instagram and TikTok, with followers left floored once they be taught she’s 51-years-old.

“People are pretty surprised when I tell them my age,” she stated.

“I kept getting asked by women what my secrets were for looking younger than my age, so I figured it was a great reason to start this journey [on social media].”

Olivia now creates viral movies revealing the surprisingly easy secrets and techniques that assist her look half her age, The NY Post studies.

“Fashion and style help me. If you carry yourself with confidence, it helps for sure,” she stated.

In addition to confidence and a killer wardrobe, Olivia additionally sleeps on a silk pillowcase and has a “consistent skincare routine,” ensuring she moisturises components of her physique which might be liable to wrinkling.

“Never neglect the neck and hands,” Olivia warned. “They can be the telltale signs of ageing.”

The social media consumer additionally makes positive to guard her pores and skin from the solar, saying she stopped tanning at 18-years-old.

And, after all, a nutritious diet and common exercises don’t harm, both.

Olivia has two younger sons – Tristan, 6, and Kaidyn, 2 – who moreover assist to maintain her match and energetic.

She now says she seems and feels so good that she’s not nervous about getting older.

“I dreaded 30 more than 50,” she confessed.

“Fifty is definitely a daunting number, however, I am 100% more confident and content now in this stage of my life. I want women to know it’s never too late to go for what you want in life. I’m living my best life.”

Olivia didn’t meet her now-husband till she was 38-years-old, and says she’s at all times been a gradual starter in life.

“Everything I’ve been through and achieved in my life has been roughly 10 years later than what’s considered ‘normal,’ I guess you would say,” she acknowledged.

Thanks to IVF, the wonder had her first baby at 45 and her second at 48. She is now telling different ladies it’s by no means too late to comply with their desires.

“Know it’s never too late to go for what you want in life,” Olivia declared. “My advice to others is don’t question yourself or doubt yourself. Just do it.”

While Olivia has amassed 1000’s of followers on TikTok, she has additionally encountered some trolls who cruelly name her “grandma” and say she’s too previous for the social media app.

But the wonder is unbothered, and isn’t letting the haters get her down.

“We all need to remember that if you’re lucky enough, you’ll get to be my age, too,” Olivia properly acknowledged.

“Why make someone feel less than or not worthy because of their age? It makes no sense.”