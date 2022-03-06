Mum baffled by surprise detail in Coles order

All the patron needed to do was purchase snacks for her kids’s lunch packing containers — solely to be left speechless by what arrived as a substitute.

If you store for groceries on-line, chances are high you’ve obtained a substitution in your order.

Usually it’s for a distinct model of the identical merchandise — and with provide and workers shortages as a result of Covid it’s greater than comprehensible.

But one mum was been left baffled when her request for bananas in her on-line store with Coles was substituted … with sanitary pads.

The shopper shared images of the mix-up on Coles’ Facebook web page, explaining that she had purchased the bananas for her kids.

“Do I throw in some pads in the kids’ lunches? Or did the picker think I was doing something shifty with the nanas?” she joked.

The mum mentioned it wasn’t the primary time she had gotten a “stupid substitute” and he or she had beforehand referred to as to complain.

“(Coles) said I’ll still be able to get what I need, you just ask that I’m flexible with the pack size or brand,” she wrote.

“In the past I’ve gotten pork gyoza instead of prawn, chicken instead of squid. But today … this one takes the cake!”

Other consumers noticed the humorous aspect too, with one particular person commenting: “They’re going to find the substitute hard to digest!”

A Coles spokeswoman advised information.com.au: “Coles Online encourages customers opt in to receive substitutions so we can replace out of stock items with similar products for their convenience.

“We have looked into this customer order and identified it was a genuine human error where an incorrect product was scanned.

“The customer has been contacted and we have apologised for any inconvenience caused.”

Last October one other shopper shared on TikTok the bizarre substitution Woolworths had made when her preferred brand of laundry detergent was out of stock.

“For those of you who do online groceries and get your groceries delivered to you, what is the stupidest thing that you have ever been substituted?” TikTok consumer @laurenashley861 requested.

“I ordered laundry detergent, they didn’t have my usual laundry detergent, so this is what I got instead: Granola.

“So instead of my laundry detergent they have given me granola. I don’t even know what to say.”

Her video acquired lots of of responses from consumers, many who claimed they too had obtained weird substitutions of their on-line grocery store orders.

“I ordered newborn nappies and got adult Depends,” one particular person claimed.

Another mentioned as a substitute of a bag of carrots they acquired a “ tub of peppermint choc chip ice cream”, whereas one particular person had ordered ice cream cones, solely to obtain “three bottles of diet ginger ale”.

In 2020 another woman went viral on TikTok for revealing Woolies had despatched her bread as a substitute of triple-A batteries – regardless of her being allergic to wheat.