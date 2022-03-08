Mum baffles internet with real age

A girl has gone viral on TikTok after customers couldn’t fairly imagine her with many mistaking her for somebody of their 20s.

One lady has gone viral on TikTok after leaving individuals open-mouthed at her age. Jennii, referred to as ‘jenneelicious’ on TikTok has left individuals surprised when she revealed her age.

The US-based mum has 86,800 followers on TikTok and often posts movies along with her son.

But you received’t imagine how previous Jennii truly is.

Jennii revealed that though individuals typically say she appears like she is in her 20s, she is definitely 42-years-old, The Sun studies.

When requested what her secret to youth-defying appears is, Jennii mentioned: “I wish I had one!

“Just skin care and no stress.”

She additionally mentioned that she has a “super fast metabolism” and is a “cool mum”.

Many TikTok customers have been shocked at Jennii’s age with many believing she was in her early 20s.

“I thought you were 23,” one particular person mentioned.

Another added: “You look like you’re in your 20s.”

A 3rd commented: “24 maybe but not 42. I can’t believe that.”

Another acknowledged: “You look younger than me. I’m 22.”

Many individuals have been saying that they hoped they’d appear like Jennii after they attain their 40s.

Jennii mentioned individuals typically say to her, “I hope I look like you when I’m in my 40s.”

One TikTokker commented: “I better look like this at 42!”

Another mentioned: “If I don’t look like this at 42 I need a refund.”

A 3rd added: “I wanna age the way you do!!!”

But Jennii lately came upon some implausible information and but once more, it’s left individuals surprised.

She revealed she is “going to a grandma at 42”.

Jennii is thrilled concerning the information, however TikTokkers can’t imagine it, particularly contemplating that they will’t imagine she is even sufficiently old to have a toddler within the first place.

Jennii mentioned she had her son when she was 18 years-old, however due to her age-defying appears, individuals by no means imagine her.

She mentioned that folks typically attempt to guess her relationship along with her son and the frequent guesses are buddies, boyfriend and girlfriend or brother and sister.

The mum additionally revealed that folks will typically cease the pair and say “you guys make such a good looking couple”, not realising their relationship.

One TikTokker mentioned: “You do look young enough to be his lil sister.”

Another added: “There’s no way you’re his mother, you look younger than him.”

A 3rd commented: “You guys could pass as brother and sister!”

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission