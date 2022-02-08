Mum blasted over ‘offensive’ school photo

A Brisbane mum sparked controversy with a photograph of her daughter’s footwear after revealing they have been towards faculty guidelines.

A Queensland mum who sparked outrage for permitting her daughter to interrupt a college rule on the primary day has defended the choice, describing the backlash as “ridiculous”.

Cheree Lawrence revealed she’d allowed her daughter to put on white Nike trainers to her Brisbane main faculty when the rule was “black shoes only, with no coloured ticks or markings”.

The mum-of-four shared a photograph of the offending footwear on her common mummy blogger Facebook web page, “Oh So Busy Mum”, explaining her baby wants excessive footwear that present ankle help.

But her rationalization did little to flame anger from different dad and mom who claimed “disobeying a simple school rule” would fail to show her baby how you can respect authority.

“Rules are rules. I say to my kids that we don’t always have to agree to the rules but they are there for a reason,” one mum commented.

“We choose the schools and therefore choose their rules. We should enforce them at home by providing the correct uniform,” one other argued.

“Obviously we are all different, but I’m a firm believer in uniforms. The purpose is to keep all kids equal. If I get told my kids need to wear black shoes, they absolutely will. Time and a place to wear whatever you want,” one lady lamented.

While one mentioned: “The amount of parents in this post who are happy for their children to disobey simple school rules is why kids these days have no respect for authority and this is just sad. What example are you all setting for your children?”

However, there have been loads of commenters who agreed with Cheree’s relaxed method, stating: “As a parent you pick your battles, and this isn’t one of them.”

“As a mum now, I personally think the school shoes rules are the dumbest of all the dumb rules they have,” one argued.

“Meh, we all have bigger problems than what colour our shoes are. At least she has shoes … and matching at that,” one other agreed.

“Love that your child goes to the beat of her own drum. Nothing offensive here,” a dad or mum acknowledged.

One mentioned: “Just can’t believe the comments about a very benign pair of shoes. It’s ridiculous a school would implement a ban on any other colour than black unless they were private. They are clean, neat and sensible so I don’t know the issue here.”

Despite the backlash, Cheree noticed the humorous aspect, updating her followers later within the day on her “rule-breaker”.

“My little criminal rule-breaker is home and didn’t get in trouble today for them. I thought you’d like an update given how invested some of you are,” she mentioned.

“As you can see I don’t take things too seriously. We’re a pretty chilled out family and just roll with it.

“I don’t mind anyone commenting even if you are outraged or think she’s heading for a life of crime (if any of my children are, it will definitely be her).”