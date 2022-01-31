Mum falls pregnant through Facebook search

Nearing 40 and single, Hayley Hendrix feared she would by no means change into a mum – prompting her to show to Facebook in quest of an uncommon answer.

A Queensland mum is encouraging ladies to make use of alternate methods to change into moms after she conceived her son due to a stranger on Facebook.

Hayley Hendrix is mum to son Remy and the creator of Desperately Seeking Semen, which details her unconventional journey to parenthood.

Ms Hendrix instructed information.com.au final 12 months how at 37 she had begun courting the person she assumed would ultimately change into her husband and father to their kids.

But her plans of turning into a mum had been shattered throughout an offhand dialog which revealed her boyfriend had no intentions of getting severe along with her.

“While we were laying there embracing each other in the early hours of the morning he said, ‘Hals, you’re going to make a wonderful wife to someone one day,’” Ms Hendrix stated.

“I was like, holy crap, this guy is going to cost me a family if I stay.”

Shattered, the pair broke up and Ms Hendrix was terrified that her dream of turning into a mom may very well be out of attain.

Desperate to not lose any time, Ms Hendrix booked in to see a fertility physician. She underwent a number of unsuccessful rounds of IUI, in any other case often called intra-uterine insemination, utilizing sperm from a donor financial institution.

“I had three IUIs and none of them worked,” Ms Hendrix stated. “I was shocked when they didn’t.”

Ms Hendrix’s physician then labelled her “medically infertile” and suggested IVF was her solely choice.

It was at this level Ms Hendrix determined to press pause on her medical fertility journey and go rogue, turning to Facebook to search out out what her different choices had been.

It was there she found a gaggle which linked ladies searching for sperm with males prepared to donate.

So started the nerve-racking means of discovering a donor by sifting by way of the profiles of strangers on Facebook.

Ms Hendrix ultimately discovered a possible donor in Melbourne, and the 2 started chatting.

“He ticked some physical attributes that were important to me, he had STIs [tests] done, he also had his own family so I knew he could create his own children,” she stated.

After attending to know one another, Ms Hendrix determined to fly down from Queensland to Melbourne to attempt to conceive a child.

It was much like assembly up for a primary date after weeks of texting – besides there was no sexual attraction concerned.

“It was a combination of fear and excitement … there was a lot riding on it,” she stated.

Ms Hendrix and the person went again to the resort the place he made the primary of three “alternative inseminations” – offering semen which she injected into her vagina utilizing a needle-less syringe.

Three weeks later the miracle Ms Hendrix had been chasing for 2 years was confirmed – she was pregnant.

Ms Hendrix gave beginning to son Remy in 2018 and says turning into a mom has remodeled her life for the higher.

“He’s my world. I haven’t had a night off in three-and-a-half years,” Ms Hendrix stated. “I just wouldn’t change anything … we have a wonderful relationship.”

Remy has met his donor father and Ms Hendrix steadily shares updates with him. She plans to elucidate to her son about how he was conceived when the appropriate time comes.

Ms Hendrix encourages different ladies to think about turning into what she calls “accidentally” pregnant as you don’t must be married and even in a relationship to change into a mum.

“Women overthink it, because we’re too busy looking for ‘the one’ and I think we should stop searching for ‘the one’,” she stated.

Ms Hendrix additionally advises single ladies to “look within their communities” for donors first in the event that they need to change into pregnant moderately than simply going straight to a fertility clinic.

“Have those conversations with people,” she stated.

“Give up on the idea of what you thought life would look like … work with what you’re sitting with right now.”