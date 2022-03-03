Mum has ‘Britain’s biggest eyebrows’

It’s a daring look – and one which this 27-year-old says she’s obtained threats over – however she has vowed her trademark brows aren’t going anyplace.

A mum who claims to have the largest eyebrows in Britain has stated folks have threatened to report her to social companies due to her daring look.

Sammie-Jo Hailford, 27, began utilizing liquid eyeliner to make her brows larger final yr in a bid to face out – and now they take up half of her brow.

The mum, who has over 75,000 followers on TikTok, stated she’s been trolled on-line and folks chuckle at her on the street for her daring brows, The Sun stories.

And the mum from Grimsby, Lincolnshire, has additionally confronted threats that folks will name social companies on her.

But she’s adamant her eyebrows “don’t define whether I’m a good mum or not”.

Sammie-Jo’s eyebrows began off at a standard dimension, however she stated she likes “making statements” and going in opposition to regular magnificence requirements.

So over time she drew them larger and greater.

She informed the Daily Star: “People have said I shouldn’t be a mum and they are going to ring social services because of my eyebrows. It gets really extreme on the internet.

“They can call social services because I have nothing to hide.

“My eyebrows don’t determine whether I’m a good mother or not,” she stated.

“I just like to make a statement and the brows do that for me. They started off normal size and they just got bigger over time and I just like to look different.

“It would be cool if they were Britain’s biggest eyebrows,” she stated.

“I’ve now created a hashtag called ‘bigger the brow bigger the boy’ because it’s true and that’s what I say to my friends.”

Sammie-Jo additionally stated that her love life hasn’t been missing due to her large eyebrows – and in reality, they’re all the time the very first thing males point out.

“People say I don’t get boys because I have big eyebrows but that is wrong.

“I have had quite a few men in my inbox telling me I’m beautiful and saying they would date me.

“They always mention the eyebrows first, so maybe there is a fetish there.”

Despite loving her distinctive look, the TikToker faces abuse on-line and in individual – however she stated the trolling not impacts her.

While most individuals are good about her look, she stated: “Younger girls will laugh at me in the street. I’ve had that a couple of times but they do it between themselves.

“The worst comments are online. I get horrible comments about my make-up and they also take the mick out of my teeth too.

“I guess the past three years I have found myself and I went through therapy to realise I am worthy no matter how I look or what I decide to do.”

She tries to encourage others to be completely different too.

“Trolling doesn’t affect me now. I’m trying to raise awareness to the fact that people can be different.

“That’s how I fight them back.”

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission