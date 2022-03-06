Mum ‘missed punishing’ son after death

The 30-year-old stands accused of murdering her five-year-old, after the boy was left in ‘extreme pain and distress’. WARNING: Distressing.

A British mum accused of murdering her five-year-old son instructed her associates she “missed punishing him” simply hours after his loss of life, a courtroom heard.

Angharad Williamson, 30, allegedly appeared “nervous” when she was visited by associates after her son Logan Mwangi was pulled from a river close to his residence within the village of Sarn in Wales.

The 30-year-old, her associate John Cole, 40, often known as Jay, and a 14-year-old boy, have been charged with Logan’s homicide, The Sun stories.

The three have additionally been accused of dumping his physique in a river.

Mum was ‘acting really strange, nervous’

Family pal Daniel O’Brien went to pay his respects alongside his then-girlfriend Jodie Simmonds on July 31 final 12 months, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

He mentioned about Williamson: “She was just acting really strange, nervous. Something weren’t right like, you know.

“She said that she missed punishing Logan. I was just in shock. I looked towards Jodie and shook my head.

“Jay was heaving a lot like he was going to be sick.”

Ms Simmonds added: “She said she missed punishing him and she missed standing him in the corner and she missed him being naughty.”

She had hung out with the household on just a few events, the courtroom heard.

‘I was told he had been naughty and needed to learn’

On Christmas 2019 Ms Simmonds mentioned she went to the pair’s home to search out Logan in his bed room in a “push-up” place with Cole wanting on.

She mentioned: “Logan was in a push-up position. His arms looked very tired. They were shaking. I remember him visibly shaking.

“He was very upset, crying and had a runny nose.

“I was told he had been naughty and he needed to learn.”

The courtroom heard Logan “collapsed” when he noticed Ms Simmonds earlier than Cole instructed him to “get back in position and his time would start again.”

She added: “Angharad said that he needs to learn because his behaviour had been so poorly. She said Logan needed to learn his lesson.”

The courtroom heard Ms Simmonds visited the household in January 2020 with a KFC get together bucket to share collectively.

But she was instructed by Cole that Logan was not allowed to eat the meals as a result of he had been “misbehaving.”

The courtroom heard Logan was sitting on the ground whereas the others ate rooster and the teenager was given Weetabix.

Ms Simmonds mentioned that Logan’s persona modified whereas she knew him as he turned “withdrawn,” misplaced “visible weight” and had a “quite pale” complexion.

Boy in ‘extreme pain and distress’

Logan’s physique was discovered within the river Ogmore close to his residence on July 31 final 12 months and Williamson, Cole, and a 14-year-old boy have been arrested the next afternoon.

The boy was left in “extreme pain and distress” after allegedly being attacked at his residence in south Wales.

He was taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital, the place it was confirmed that he had died.

Williamson denies any involvement in her son’s loss of life and says she slept the entire night time by means of and woke to search out him lacking.

Cole and {the teenager} are accused of transferring Logan’s physique to the river whereas Williamson allegedly tried to take away incriminating proof from the home and wash bloodstained bedsheets.

Williamson and the teenager deny homicide and perverting the course of justice.

Cole denies homicide however admits perverting the course of justice.

Williamson and Cole additionally deny inflicting or permitting the loss of life of a kid.

The trial, in entrance of Mrs Justice Jefford continues.

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission.