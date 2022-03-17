‘Mum or Dad won’t be there’: Teens tell of hurt over mother’s stabbing death

Younger sister Olivia wrote: “Living day to day is hard as mum or dad won’t be there for big celebrations, for example: first job, getting married, babies, birthdays.”

Paige wrote she had skilled sleep troubles, anxiousness and panic assaults since her mom’s dying, and stated she couldn’t bear dealing with knives or the sound of males’s voices being raised.

“I get mad with my friends when they complain about their parents being too strict or something … I say, ‘I don’t have any parents so don’t say that’. It makes me angry and sad,” Paige wrote.

Ms Warren stated Fairhall often pulled knives and scissors out to intimidate his household when he was offended or drunk. Ms Dalzell’s brother, Malcolm, advised the court docket of the guilt he now felt over his sister’s dying.

“I always worried something would happen to Noeline and I feel like I’ve failed her and the children,” he stated.