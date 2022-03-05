Mum teaches kids ‘most dangerous sound’

Living within the basement of a constructing in Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv, the mum-of-three stated the Russian invasion had “taken their childhood away”.

Kyiv resident and mother-of-three Olena Gnes has shared the sobering means she’s taught her kids defend themselves within the occasion of a Russian assault.

Currently taking shelter within the basement of a constructing in Ukraine’s capital, Ms Gnes stated her kids – the youngest who’s simply 5 months outdated – can differentiate between a bomb explosion and a missile.

“Children hear the explosions and I’m telling them if this is like ‘boom, boom,’ this is far away, so don’t be afraid,” she told the BBC.

“If you hear ‘ssshhhhh’, that means this is the missile flying and this is the most dangerous sound,” she stated.

“We have like the words, if I say, ‘run,’ we run to the shelter. If I say, ‘hide,’ we just lie down to the nearest wall and cover our heads with our hands and keep our mouths open.”

The Ukrainian capital has turn out to be a key battleground for the Russian invasion, with a 64km army convoy approaching town. International businesses have saved monitor of their progress whereas reporting a number of problems, inner delays and resistance from Ukrainian defenders.

According to a latest replace from the UK Defence Ministry, the convoy is anticipated to be round 30km from Kyiv.

Speaking about her determination to stay in Ukraine versus searching for refuge in a neighbouring nation or one other metropolis, Ms Gnes stated that each choices have been dangerous.

“To leave and to stay is equally dangerous,” she stated.

“There is no place in Ukraine where you can be absolutely safe right now. It’s not an easy way to go.”

In a separate interview with the British broadcaster, Ms Gnes stated she’s been open about speaking the truth of the Russian invasion to her kids. Part of this additionally consists of telling them their father has joined Ukraine’s defence unit.

“It’s too hard to pretend that nothing is happening, so I decided it’s better for them to know the truth” she stated.

Her kids have additionally learnt take cowl and search shelter.

“I explained to them how to lie on the ground, cover your head with your hand in case you hear an explosion,” she stated.

“I just want them to be prepared for survival. Because the situation is serious. I’m really shocked how fast they really understood and realised what is happening.

“They grew up very fast but unfortunately the situation has taken their childhood away.”