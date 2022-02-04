Mum tries to ‘normalise’ not cleaning toilet for a month but is labelled ‘lazy’

A drained mum-of-three shared the disgusting state of her toilet in an try and “normalise” not cleansing – however her plea backfired.

Taking to TikTok, Amanda, may be heard making a retching noise as she movies her filthy rest room which is in determined want of a clear.

“This is the toilet…I’m so embarrassed about that. Yeah I know, super embarrassing. I haven’t cleaned it in like a month,” the US lady says.

“It gets really dirty, really bad. Please don’t come at me. I get it, I know. I don’t need to hear it.”

The busy mom can then be seen utilizing bleach and multi-surface cleaner, earlier than giving the john a correct scrub with a brush.

“Not perfect, but better,” she provides.

Alongside the quick clip, she wrote: “I get it…it’s bad and I’m lazy about cleaning my bathroom but I did it #normalizethemess #messyhousemom.”

However it wasn’t lengthy earlier than the feedback part was inundated with very combined responses – with many not believing the construct up of grime was simply from a month’s value of no cleansing.

“A month… girl don’t lie,” wrote one.

While a second penned: “Stop hashtagging normalise the mess! There’s no excuse, it needs to say normalise cleaning everyday or at least every other day!”

Another added: “I have 7 kiddos that mess the house up…but never have I ever seen a toilet like that. Like the behind the seat is just.”

Others raged it was “unacceptable” and claimed it might scar the kids.

“I grew up in a house like this and this is something your kids won’t forget. I’m not trying to shame you, but please do better,” one acknowledged.

“Unacceptable especially if you have kids in the house! Please do better, for your kids,” another person mused.

One extra chimed in: “This is more like months. No excuses!”

However, others defended the pregnant mom for making an attempt her greatest.

“You know what, I don’t think it really matters how long it’s been. You got up and did it. Congratulations,” wrote one.

“So proud of you. I know it’s so hard to keep up with daily chores, especially when you’re going through things,” one other praised.

Elsewhere, a 3rd added: “Not y’all mum-shaming this poor lady. The essential factor is that she realised how unhealthy it had gotten and glued it.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission