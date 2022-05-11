Mumbai Airport Completes Runway Maintenance Work Ahead Of Monsoon

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has two intersecting runways.

Mumbai:

Adani Group-owned Mumbai worldwide airport mentioned on Tuesday it has accomplished the runway restore and upkeep work forward of the monsoon season, an train which necessitated rescheduling of 150 flights.

The non-public airport operator mentioned it briefly shut the runway between 11 am and 5 pm on Tuesday to facilitate the upkeep and restore work.

The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has two intersecting runways.

CSMIA’s monsoon contingency plan has been put in place in coordination with inner and exterior stakeholders, the airport operator mentioned.

The contingency plan intends to reply and mitigate attainable inclement climate, making certain enterprise continuity and assurance to all airways and passengers that the airport capabilities around the clock, it mentioned.

The runway work began at 11 am and after cautious evaluation and analysis, each runways had been made accessible for flight operations from 5 pm.

CSMIA, in cooperation with airways, was in a position to successfully reschedule 150 flights on departure and arrival, the operator mentioned.

Given that Mumbai receives 400 to 700 mm common rainfall yearly, CSMIA carried out a number of runway inspections to be ready for the adversities throughout rains, it mentioned.

The monsoon often arrives within the metropolis by the second week of June. According to the airport operator, varied pre-monsoon measures have additionally been carried out the place waterlogging-prone areas had been recognized and inspected.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV workers and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)