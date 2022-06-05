Mumbai artist draws mural of Sidhu Moose Wala to pay tribute to the late singer

In a heartfelt tribute to the late Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala, a graffiti artist from Mumbai created the Punjabi singer’s portrait on a wall in his neighbourhood Mulund. Neeraj Singh, 28, a Mumbai-based artist is a self-confessed fan of Sidhu Moose Wala since his breakthrough with the music ‘So High’ in 2018. After he learnt of the singer’s demise, he was shocked and needed to pay tribute to him.

Talking to Hindustan Times, he shared that he didn’t perceive Punjabi however cherished his music and songs. “I have been a fan of Sidhu Moose Wala since his first song and have been learning Punjabi through his songs. I also loved his collaboration with my favourite rapper Divine. I was really shocked when I heard about his death and wanted to pay tribute to him. I was also urged by the youngsters in my colony to paint his portrait as he had a huge fan following here,” he stated.

Neeraj Singh selected a 12-foot wall in his neighbourhood Mulund in Mumbai to color a portrait of Sidhu Moose Wala. He shared how he needed to paint a base color on the wall on the primary day earlier than portray the portrait. It took him eight to 9 hours to color the portrait.

“As soon as I finished the portrait, there were 15-20 youngsters who were clicking photos with the mural and also making videos,” he shared.

He posted a video of himself drawing the portrait on his Instagram account 20 hours in the past. The video has bought greater than 2.16 lakh views thus far. “Tribute to Sidhu Moosewala,” he wrote as caption to the video.

Watch the video under:

“Amazing,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Legend,” wrote one other. “Mind blowing,” stated a 3rd.

What do you consider this artist’s heartfelt tribute to Sidhu Moose Wala?