Mumbai Civic Body Asks Union Minister To Remove “Illegal Addition” To His Bungalow

The Mumbai municipal company has requested Union minister Narayan Rane to take away “unauthorised” development at his bungalow in suburban Juhu inside 15 days, civic officers stated on Monday.

According to a discover issued final week, the proprietor/occupiers of Adish bungalow, owned by the BJP chief, has/have been directed to take away the stated “unauthorised” development inside 15 days from the date when the discover was issued, stated the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officers.

As per the discover, if the unlawful development was not eliminated inside the stipulated time, the civic physique will raze it and fees incurred on the demolition can be recovered from him by the BMC’s evaluation division.

The discover warned that “if you (the owner) fail to comply (with the direction), you will be liable for prosecution under section 475 A of the MMC (Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act.” On February 21, a workforce of civic officers had inspected the bungalow, situated within the upscale Juhu space, for alleged violation of CRZ (Coastal Regulation Zone) norms.

