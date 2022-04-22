Mumbai Indians Become First Team In IPL History To Start A Season With 7 Losses | Cricket News

MS Dhoni on Thursday evening did what he does greatest, which is to efficiently information his workforce to victory within the final over. This time it was on the final supply of the innings as he hit a vital boundary to take Chennai Super Kings dwelling in opposition to Mumbai Indians on the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

The 3-wicket loss was the seventh of the season for Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians and so they now maintain the file for the worst begin to an IPL season for any workforce. Yes, the five-time IPL champions, who’re probably the most profitable workforce within the historical past of the league are the primary ever workforce to lose 7 matches at first of a season within the 15-year historical past of the match.

It has been a horrible season for Mumbai Indians as they’ve struggled with each bat and ball and have didn’t win even a single match.

Rohit Sharma’s workforce had a disastrous begin to this match too as younger CSK pacer Mukesh Choudhary picked up 3 wickets within the powerplay to place the Men in Blue below stress. But an assured half century from Tilak Varma ensured MI put up a creditable 155 on the board.

The bowlers tried arduous and virtually took them dwelling however MS Dhoni’s brilliance denied Mumbai a victory as Jaydev Unadkat didn’t defend 16 runs within the last over.

“They will be down in he dumps. They are a champion team, having won the title 5 times. So, they will all be very upset. Every team expects to lose matches but to lose 7 in a row means they are (effectively) out of the tournament,” former India captain Sunil Gavaskar mentioned on host broadcaster Star Sports.