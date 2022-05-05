Cricket

Mumbai Indians look to put bowling woes aside against Gujarat Titans

It’s a sport between two streak-broken sides.

While a lot of the highlight has been on Mumbai’s batting failures, this is the factor: in six of their video games, Mumbai have had no less than one over the place they conceded 20 or extra runs – the joint-most such video games together with Chennai Super Kings and Royals. They have had eight such overs within the season to this point, the joint-most with Royals.

And that is certainly one thing that hasn’t missed head coach Mahela Jayawardene‘s eager eyes. “If you take four-five games, we have bowled well for 18 overs and we’ve had two big overs,” he mentioned on Thursday. “We are one of those teams that has given 20-plus [runs] overs pretty much in every game and that has cost us at least four to five games. We need to make sure that you don’t go for big 20+ overs, even though we may get hit.”
The opponents have been sensible to see off Jasprit Bumrah and goal the opposite bowlers. This is clear from Bumrah’s economic system charge of 6.87 for the reason that first match (the place he went for 43 in 3.2 overs) in return for simply 5 wickets.

For Titans, it will likely be about how they collect themselves again after a batting failure. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya have each failed collectively in the previous couple of video games, which has hampered the aspect. Having began the match on a stellar be aware, Pandya would need to put in a match-winning efficiency in opposition to his former staff.

B Sai Sudharsan had landed awkwardly on his ankle whereas fielding in Titans’ final sport and walked off the sphere. If he misses out, both Abhinav Manohar or Vijay Shankar may take his spot within the XI.

Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal

Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Tim David 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Hrithik Shokeen, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kumar Kartikeya, 11 Riley Meredith



