Mumbai Indians look to put bowling woes aside against Gujarat Titans
It’s a sport between two streak-broken sides.
While a lot of the highlight has been on Mumbai’s batting failures, this is the factor: in six of their video games, Mumbai have had no less than one over the place they conceded 20 or extra runs – the joint-most such video games together with Chennai Super Kings and Royals. They have had eight such overs within the season to this point, the joint-most with Royals.
For Titans, it will likely be about how they collect themselves again after a batting failure. Shubman Gill and Hardik Pandya have each failed collectively in the previous couple of video games, which has hampered the aspect. Having began the match on a stellar be aware, Pandya would need to put in a match-winning efficiency in opposition to his former staff.
Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 B Sai Sudharsan, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 David Miller, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Pradeep Sangwan/Yash Dayal
Mumbai Indians: 1 Rohit Sharma (capt), 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Tilak Varma, 5 Kieron Pollard, 6 Tim David 7 Daniel Sams, 8 Hrithik Shokeen, 9 Jasprit Bumrah, 10 Kumar Kartikeya, 11 Riley Meredith