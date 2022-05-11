Mumbai Man Arrested For Beating His Neighbour To Death

Victim’s mom had earlier filed a molestation case towards accused, police stated.

A person was arrested in Nehru Nagar space of Mumbai’s Kurla suburb for allegedly killing his neighbour over an outdated rivalry, a police official stated on Tuesday.

Tanaji Khavar (40) was held on Monday evening for getting into the house of Dnyaneshwar Dangat and bludgeoning him to loss of life with an iron rod, he stated.

Dangat’s mom had earlier filed a molestation case towards Khavar, he stated.

