Mumbai mosques turn volume down on call to prayer after Hindu leader’s demands

Sitting in an workplace lined with books overlooking a large prayer corridor, Mohammed Ashfaq Kazi, the primary preacher on the largest mosque in Mumbai, checked a decibel meter connected to the loudspeakers earlier than he gave the decision to worship.

“The volume of our azaan (call to prayer) has become a political issue, but I don’t want it to take a communal turn,” stated Kazi, one of the vital influential Islamic students within the sprawling metropolis on India’s western coast.

As he spoke he pointed to loudspeakers connected to the minarets of the ornate, sand-colored Juma Masjid in Mumbai’s outdated buying and selling quarters.

Kazi and three different senior clerics from Maharashtra the place Mumbai is situated stated greater than 900 mosques within the west of the

state had agreed to show the amount down on calls to prayer following complaints from an area Hindu politician.

Raj Thackeray, chief of a regional Hindu celebration, demanded in April that mosques and others locations of worship stored inside allowed noise limits. If they didn’t, he stated his followers would chant Hindu prayers outdoors mosques in protest.

Thackeray, whose celebration has only one seat within the state’s 288member meeting, stated he was merely insisting that court docket rulings on noise ranges be enforced.

“If religion is a private matter then why are Muslims allowed to use loudspeakers all 365 days (of the year)?”

Thackeray advised reporters in Mumbai, India’s monetary hub and capital of Maharashtra.

“My dear Hindu brothers, sisters and mothers come together; be one in bringing down these loudspeakers,” he stated.

Leaders of India’s 200 million Muslims see the transfer, which coincided with the holy pageant of Eid, as one other try by hardline Hindus to undermine their rights to free worship and spiritual expression, with the tacit settlement of the ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In current weeks, a senior BJP chief started pushing for swapping marriage and inheritance legal guidelines based mostly on faith with a uniform civil code, taking goal at guidelines that permit Muslim males, for instance, to have 4 wives.

The BJP didn’t reply to a request for touch upon Thackeray’s initiative. It denies focusing on minorities, and says it needs progressive change that advantages all Indians.

Police step in

At the Juma Masjid, Kazi stated he complied with Thackeray’s calls for in an effort to cut back the chance of violence between Muslims

and Hindus.

Bloody clashes have erupted sporadically throughout India since independence, most not too long ago in 2020 when dozens of individuals, principally Muslims, have been killed in Delhi following protests in opposition to a citizenship legislation that Muslims stated discriminated in opposition to them.

While hardline Hindu leaders have been in search of to undermine Islam, Kazi stated, “we (Muslims) have to maintain calm and

serenity.”

The state took Thackeray’s initiative critically.

Senior police officers met spiritual leaders together with Kaziearlier this month to make sure microphones have been turned down, as

they feared clashes in Maharashtra, dwelling to greater than 10 million Muslims and 70 million Hindus.

On Saturday, police filed a felony case in opposition to two males in Mumbai for utilizing loudspeakers to recite the early morning azaan

and warned employees of Thackeray’s celebration from gathering round mosques.

“Under no circumstances will we allow anyone to create communal tension in the state and the court’s order must be

respected,” stated V.N. Patil, a senior Mumbai police official.

A senior official for Thackeray’s celebration stated the initiative was not designed to single out Muslims however aimed to scale back “noise pollution” created by all locations of worship.

“Our party does not appease the minority community,” stated Kirtikumar Shinde, including that police had issued warnings to

20,000 celebration employees this month.

The problem of calls to prayer extends past Maharashtra. BJP politicians in three states requested native police to take away or restrict using loudspeakers in locations of worship.

The deputy chief minister of nation’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, stated over 60,000 unauthorized loudspeakers had

been faraway from mosques and temples.

