Mumbai Police band wins hearts with Amitabh Bachchan-related Holi performance

“Rang Barse…The #KhakiStudio Way!” that is what Mumbai Police wrote whereas sharing a video to increase their Holi 2022 needs to individuals. The video reveals the division’s in-house band Khaki Studio giving an incredible efficiency. And, their efficiency has one thing to do with actor Amitabh Bachchan.

“The festival of colours can’t really be complete, without a medley of @amitabhbachchan ‘geet’,” they wrote explaining that their efficiency relies on among the Holi songs that includes the actor. The video reveals the policemen enjoying completely different devices like flute, Oboe, horn, trumpet, trombone, clarinet, tuba, and keyboard throughout their efficiency.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 11 hours in the past. Since being shared, the clip has amassed greater than 21,000 views and the numbers are solely growing. Since being posted, the clip has additionally amassed a number of appreciative feedback.

“Wonderful,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “Excellent! Hats Off! Great symphony, well Played… I never knew that our Police Team has such Talents!!” posted one other. “Wow… not just brave but talented bunch of officers too,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?