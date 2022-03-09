Mumbai Police bids goodbye to K9 squad member Simba with three gun salute. Watch

Mumbai Police often posts advisories on completely different topics with a contact of creativity and wittiness. Their latest publish, nonetheless, is totally completely different and it has now left individuals emotional. The publish reveals a bunch of law enforcement officials saying goodbye to K9 squad member Simba with a 3 gun salute. There is an opportunity that the video will go away you teary-eyed too.

“A Three Gun Salute For Our Best! Rest in peace Simba. You were the best companion and protector we could ever ask for,” they wrote and shared a video on Instagram. They additionally shared the identical publish on their official Twitter deal with. The video opens to point out a number of policemen standing with their weapons saying goodbye to the canine.

Take a have a look at the publish:

Since being posted about 14 hours in the past, the share has gathered varied feedback. “God bless his soul. Fly free, Simba,” wrote an Instagram person. “Rest well Simba, see you on the other side. Nothing but respect to you, my friend,” posted one other. “RIP, champ!” expressed a 3rd.

People on Twitter too expressed related reactions. “Salute, Rest in peace Simba,” tweeted a person. “Respect,” posted one other. A number of additionally merely wrote “RIP” to showcase their reactions.