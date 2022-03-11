Mumbai Police Commissioner’s ‘No Towing Of Vehicles’ Order: All You Need To Know

Just days after taking cost as Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Pandey shocked everybody by issuing a ‘No Towing of Vehicle’ order on March 5, 2022. Pandey, by way of CP Mumbai’s official Twitter deal with, introduced that the Police will cease towing autos from no parking zones on an experimental foundation for every week. This has led to a variety of reactions from Twitterati, site visitors consultants, and site visitors officers, some even expressing their reservations relating to the order. So, this is all the pieces you should find out about it.

Sanjay Pandey took cost as Commissioner of Police Mumbai on March 3, 2022, and the identical day he sharead his cellphone quantity on social media, by way of CP Mumbai’s official Twitter deal with, asking the general public to succeed in out to him on WhatsApp relating to any grievances or points. Two days later, he shared a tweet saying – ” Dear Mumbaikars, I am over whelmed with your response. As a first we plan to stop towing of vehicles. Experimental to start with and final if you comply. Let me know what you think.”

Dear Mumbaikars ????, I’m over whelmed together with your response. As a primary we plan to cease towing of autos. Experimental to begin with and last should you comply. Let me know what you assume.

Reportedly, a number of folks reached out to him with complaints relating to inconvenience confronted by motorists and drivers when a automobile is towed away. They should rush to the closest site visitors division to get their automobile, and a few additionally complained that their autos are broken by the towing personnel. While site visitors authorities are but to obtain a written order, it’s being mentioned that the rule shall be imposed on an experimental foundation for every week.

Traffic consultants say that though it would look like a reduction for automobile house owners/drivers, it could result in site visitors congestion

Now officers and consultants have expressed doubt about this order. Reportedly, the site visitors division believes that the order may result in issues throughout VIP motion. The site visitors police are required to create a clear passage throughout any VIP motion to keep away from threats, and proper now they tow away illegally parked autos to keep away from any menace to the VIP. Now they’re confused as to how will obtain this with out towing autos. At the identical time, site visitors consultants say that though it would look like a reduction for automobile house owners/drivers, it could result in site visitors congestion. Speaking with Indian Express, Ashutosh Are, a site visitors knowledgeable mentioned “Sometimes motorists park their vehicles on two-lane roads which may cause problems to vehicles moving in both directions, leading to heavy traffic congestion. So, towing of vehicles has to be done.”

One Twitter consumer mentioned mentioned that the site visitors police ought to give out E-Challans to such offenders as a substitute of towing the automobile

Even some Twitterati believed that to keep up site visitors circulate, autos parked in no-parking zones must be towed. At the identical time, others mentioned that the site visitors police ought to give out E-Challans to such offenders as a substitute of towing the automobile. Right now, there are 50 site visitors divisions in Mumbai, and every of those divisions tow round 10 four-wheelers and 20 two-wheelers daily.

