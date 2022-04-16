Mumbai Police creatively uses Hindi film titles to talk about road safety

Mumbai Police’s inventive posts whereas placing forth essential messages by no means fail to create a buzz. Just like their newest publish that they shared whereas speaking about road safety. They creatively used names of some Hindi movies to share what to not do whereas driving. There is an opportunity that their publish will depart you impressed.

“Make sure you take #RoadSafety seriously, because ‘Picture Abhi Baaki Hai’,” they wrote whereas posting the share. In the caption, they gave a twist to a preferred dialogue from the 2007 movie Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

The publish comprises 4 pictures and every of them has a message for folks involving the names of sure movies. The textual content on the primary picture reads, “I won’t drive Mere Dad Ki Maruti without a license.” We gained’t give away every little thing, so check out the publish.

Mumbai Police shared the pictures about 23 hours in the past. Since being posted, the share has gathered almost than 10,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied appreciative feedback. Many wrote how they love the division’s creativity that they present by way of their varied social media posts.

“It’s clear now. Mumbai police have hired someone from social media background or content creation world. Because these masterpieces belong to that world only,” wrote an Instagram person. “Always creative,” posted one other. “Hahaha content level is next!!!!!” praised a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the publish shared by Mumbai Police?